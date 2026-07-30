The most prolific living serial killer bioterrorist alive repeatedly pled the Fifth during yesterday’s most offensive Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Hearing on Dr. Fauci.

🚨 BREAKING: Dr. Fauci invokes the Fifth Amendment, categorically REFUSING to answer any and all questions from the US Senate



This piece of trash needs to be in a prison cell.



The fact he's still free is a DISGRACE. Source

111 times to be exact:

Dr. Fauci’s opening statement legally disqualified him from pleading the Fifth, which we will get to later, but suffice to say the not so good doctor was as duplicitous as he was deranged (note the trembling hands):

Dr. Fauci says Rand Paul has an "UNHINGED OBSESSION WITH ME," all while he can't keep his paper still during his opening statement.



"Given Senator Paul's obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, 'behind bars,' unquote."



"Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion. Therefore, although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions." Source

Just as the show trial was getting underway, one of Dr. Fauci’s sleazy lawyers decided to get uppity and disobey all rules of decorum:

Fauci’s attorney removed from the hearing for being a dumbass.



He still has half a dozen in the room with him. Source

Some color on this venal lawyer that was ejected from the hearing:

Sen. Bernie Moreno unloads on Dr. Anthony Fauci after questioning why he hired high-profile defense attorney David Schertler during a tense Senate hearing.



MORENO: "Let me tell you who David Schertler is for the audience, because, he was ejected by the chairman."



"He's a high profile criminal attorney. He's represented some really great people like Senator Bob Menendez... And there's an article here in the Washington Free Beacon that talks about why you would hire a guy like David Schertler."



"The comment is, 'if you're in deep s***, that's who you call.'" Source

Before we get to the possible legal ramifications and fallout of this farce of a testimony, let us review some of the more memorable highlights:

🚨 STOP SCROLLING: Everyone Should Bear Witness To This Savage TAKEDOWN of Dr. Fauci by Senator Josh Hawley.



Watch as he DECIMATES Fauci and makes him SQUIRM in his seat.



This is how all of our Representatives and Senators in Congress should act.



Total MASTERCLASS Source

Senator Bernie Moreno was so incensed that he dropped the F bomb on Dr. Fauci, calling out both his malignant narcissism and the Democrat apparatchiks that ran cover at the hearing:

@berniemoreno: “Who the fuck do you think you were for doing that? It is a total disgrace what you did to this country.” Source

It took the PSYOP-19 scamdemic for a serial entrepreneur like Senator Moreno to give back and serve the people of this nation that allowed for all of his successes, which is precisely what the Founding Fathers intended.

Senator Ron Johnson went after the bioterrorist serial killer “doctor” on the suppression of early treatment compounds that actually worked, the fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) that his partners-in-crime over at the captured FDA perpetrated on America, and the murderous Remdisivir fraud:

Throughout the pandemic I always pushed the use of early treatment… And then when it comest to Ivermectin, which by the way I had close contact with so many people, I referred them to doctors that actually had the courage and compassion to treat vaccine injured individuals: it works. But I was going to ask you if you were involved in the FDA attack on Ivermectin. You had a interview on CNN on August 29th of 2021 where again you said there was no evidence that Ivermectin was helpful. On that exact same day — I’ve got the studies right here — there was a website that was tracking the random controlled studies — so here they are showing 60-70% efficacy of Ivermectin and here you are saying there was no evidence when there’s all kinds of evidence. Loved one’s had to sue hospitals just to try it. So, I wanna know to what extent you were involved in sabotaging Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin and did you do that because you knew that the only way you could get an emergency use authorization for these drugs — these experimental gene therapy — was is if there was no effective treatment that could get the emergency use authorization. So, is that way you helped sabotage these cheap generic drugs in favor of Remdisivir which by the way nurses — are you aware of the fact that nurses called it, “run, death is near?”

Some additional Ivermectin data:

Fauci FRAUDULENTLY claimed ivermectin didn’t work so the government could inject the entire population with emergency-use-authorized gene therapies.



106 studies involving 200,000+ patients show ivermectin:



REDUCED mortality by 47%

REDUCED hospitalization by 34%

REDUCED cases by 79%

INCREASED viral clearance by 44%

IMPROVED recovery by 39% Source

And that Ivermectin study was cited by this Substack many years ago; to wit:

After yesterday’s sham testimony Senator Johnson added some important context:

🚨 NOW: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) GOES BALLISTIC, saying Dr. Fauci's rampant lies were because he was COMPLICIT in the creation of COVID



"He sabotaged early treatment, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin...he pushed remdesivir! Which nurses call run-death-is-near! It knocks out your kidneys!"



"All of his LIES were a massive coverup of HIS involvement in the creation of the coronavirus that created the pandemic."



"The devastation of our response largely falls on Anthony Fauci and the LIES he told." Source

Before we get to Dr. Fauci’s coconspirators at the various Intelligence-Industrial Complex agencies that were ultimately his handlers, it is important to consider what was perhaps the most disturbing line of questioning regarding aborted baby experiments:

OMG… Dr. Fauci used taxpayer dollars to send transgenic Mice that contained the body parts of aborted 5-month-old babies to China, and jokingly called it a BLT sandwich



Crimes against humanity. Source

As a reminder, Dr. Fauci’s entire career involved sick and ultimately unnecessary experimentation on innocent creatures…

Congressional hearing: Fauci funded experiments which ripped out the vocal cords of beagle puppies to prevent them from crying when parasitic sand flies were put to infest their faces.



The Public: FAUCI IS A HERO! Source

…and the lead up to PSYOP-19 when Dr. Fauci orchestrated the AIDS scamdemic of the 1980s using similar techniques (e.g. poisonous AZT that induced AIDS symptoms as the precursor to Remdisivir which induced C-19 symptoms), needlessly sacrificing orphans for his heartbreakingly sadistic and pure evil mad scientist experiments:

FAUCI & NIH EXPERIMENTED with TOXIC DRUGS on HUNDREDS of UNCONFIRMED AIDS infected ORPHAN CHILDREN. From 1992 to 2004, a 12 year long experiment with extremely dangerous and toxic drugs, Fauci funded and cleared the NIH to use these experimental drugs on orphan children in New York City. The children ranged from babies to young teens.



These experiments were for children who had AIDS. The problem was that most of the children were never even verified and confirmed of actually even having AIDS, but were used in the experiments anyway. So, they were testing drugs for AIDS patients on CHILDREN who they didn't even know if they really even had AIDS in the first place? Sounds like an excuse or cover up for another type of testing or experimental drug.



These orphans were supposed to be protected and have guardianship so they couldn't be experimented on by law. They got around this because the orphans were in the care of the ACS (Administration for Child Services) in New York City, who were "technically" their guardians and who also, ironically, had the authority to also ok the testing, which is a huge conflict of interest, when the law clearly states that they must have a legal guardian before any testing is allowed. Not the orphanage's "guardianship." Many claim there were of the books financial incentives involved, which wouldn't surprise me at all.



The tests were having extremely adverse affects on the children. The older children at the orphanage noticed these painful symptoms and reactions and refused to take these experimental drugs, so Fauci's NIH was ordered to surgically insert feeding tubes into the older children so they had no choice and were administered these toxic experimental drugs anyway. This was completely against their will.



After a long 12 year period of these AIDS experiments, during and after the experiments were over, a total number of over 200 ORPHAN CHILDREN PASSED AWAY from these toxic drugs and there adverse reactions. All of the bodies of these children were put in a mass grave of tons of children that was just an open pit with AstroTurf over the top. Some coffins had more than one child in them as well.



Some of the BIG PHARMA companies involved were, MERCK, PROGENICS, and you guessed it, Pfizer. All of the companies were contacted for comment. ALL OF THEM declined. Why the hell isn't Fauci and everyone involved in prison? If this isn't the definition of crimes against humanity, then I don't know what is. Source

It was always just one great big longstanding Trust the $cience scam:

How TF did this retard ever get a job after this mess?



He told everyone AIDS can be passed on to general household contacts.



Fauci is an absolute clown. Source

The real experts were always calling out Dr. Fauci, but the MSM quislings refused to ever cover the truth:

Nobel Prize winning biochemist Kary Mullis tried to warn the public that Anthony Fauci was an evil, lying fraudster. He tried to warn us with THIS speech.



He died 3 months before Covid-19 was released upon the public.



He was right all along.



We watched evil Anthony Fauci's lies unfold in real time.



"(Fauci) doesn't understand medicine and he should not be in a position like he's in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people and they don't know anything about what's going on on the bottom.



Those guys have got an agenda which is not what we would like them to have, being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way!"



"They've got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go, they change them when they want to and they smugly, like Tony Fauci, does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and LIE directly into the camera. You can't expect the sheep to really respect the best and the brightest!" Source

Dr. Fauci’s overall track record is one of calculated depopulation, disease and death, with a particular emphasis on infanticide:

And speaking of infanticide, in yesterday’s hearing that reference to the BLT sandwich of aborted 5-month-old babies and mice is anything but a conspiracy “theory:”

With the exception of Senator Ron Johnson’s mention in passing of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” this critical topic was most suspiciously avoided like the proverbial plague despite it being the far deadlier eugenics payload of Dr. Fauci’s entire PSYOP-19 project.

It’s not just Fauci’s gain-of-function research that cost millions of American lives; the experimental COVID injections he forced continue killing and injuring many more. Source

By avoiding any mention of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” the government coverup continues:

Long story short, Congress is choosing the politically convenient scapegoat strategy…focus the public's anger onto a single agency official & pray no one is following the actual paper trail; the patent record, the government-contractor status Moderna is still litigating in court today, the § 1498 immunity fight, the Warp Speed procurement language, all of the pre-2020 sequence & platform work, etc.



The degree to which this whole of government cover-up is being used to contain its own failures (or crimes) should scare the shit out of anyone. Source

The patent holders actually happen to be DARPA, DOD and the Pentagon, with the CIA running much of this program on behalf of the greater Intelligence-Industrial Complex, and, thankfully, Senator Rand Paul did allude to this ever so tangentially:

Fauci is asked if the CIA or some other government agency is still conducting secret Gain of Function research despite a full ban.



He invoked the 5th amendment.



The 5th amendment is invoked when your own words can make you look guilty and can be used in court.



He is guilty AF.



https://rumble.com/v7dfhhu-fauci-pleads-the-5th.html Source

Of course, this is how DARPA and their coconspirators establish plausible deniability:

Dr. Fauci & Co. always knew that the Modified mRNA “vaccine” platform could never make it past animal trials:

Which is precisely why they social engineered their $afe and Effective fraud:

If only there were signs that the Covid vaccine had major side effects!



I got a one week suspension for sharing this video on Jack Dorsey's Twitter! Source

YOU are the problem to Dr. Fauci and his NWO globopedo handlers:

Dear Unvaccinated citizens of the world,THIS is a reminder, to congratulate you on surviving a multi-billion dollar psychological propaganda operation meant to demoralize you into compliance.



You beat them… but don’t ever stop demanding they pay for what they did to us. They all belong in prison. Source

For the oldsters:

The disastrous Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was in fact started all the way back in the 1990s as part of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex’s ongoing bioterror program, and is anything but “warp” in speed, with President Trump still refusing to own up to the grim truth:

The other critical component of the PSYOP-19 plandemic was to rescue the bankster system once again, allowing for President Trump to continuously celebrate new stock “market” all time highs:

Now do you believe me...



The entire point of the 2020 lockdowns was to halt money velocity, so they could print $6 trillion and bail out the banking system without causing hyper-inflation. Source

Because Dr. Fauci’s budgets were not exclusively courtesy of the tax slaves paying for their own demises, but, also, in smaller but still significant part deriving from the banksters and their unconstitutionally criminal Federal Reserve Bank.

Which brings us to the charade of criminal prosecution:

🚨 JUST NOW: Sen. Rand Paul says he’s working on a plan to BYPASS Senate Democrats and go DIRECTLY to the DOJ with Contempt of Congress findings for Fauci



This would BLOCK Democrats from filibustering Fauci’s contempt charge, and put it IMMEDIATELY in the hands of the DOJ



THIS IS THE WAY! 🔥 Source

While the following is legally valid:

JUST NOW: Sen. Paul informs Anthony Fauci that he's BREAKING THE LAW for by REFUSING to answer questions in this hearing



PAUL: "In the red folder on your table is a copy of Section 192 of Title II of the US Code... That section makes it a CRIME for a witness appearing under subpoena to refuse to answer any questions pertinent to the question under inquiry. Do you have that in front of you?"



FAUCI: *pleads the fifth*



PAUL: "Let the record show that the witness has refused to answer whether there's a folder in front of him based on his Fifth Amendment right" Source

Legally valid indeed:

Specifically:

Four mistakes Fauci made when pleading the 5th today:



1. Once a witness opens the door to a topic, the witness cannot then plead the 5th with regard to that topic. And Fauci’s opening statement opened many doors widely, including when he claimed he had a “decades-long record of cooperating with Congress” including “during and after the Covid pandemic” when he “appeared multiple times for hearings in the Senate and the House.” That puts the question of whether he properly cooperated when responding to questions, including prior questions from Senator Paul, in all of those hearings directly at issue. Here are a few of his statements through which he opened the door broadly:



•“I served at the NIH for over 54 years, 38 of those as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

•“Over that period, I proved that I believe in and respect the value of legitimate congressional oversight. In fact, I testified before and/or briefed Senate and House committees well over 200 times over those 38 years.”

•“During and after the Covid pandemic, I have appeared multiple times for hearings in the Senate and the House, usually under oath, and sat for several days-long, transcribed sworn interviews answering questions about the very issues that are now the subject of this hearing.”

•“However, Given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently, his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary, aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something – anything – that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars.’ Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion.”

•“Therefore, although it pains me to do so because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the 5th amendment of the constitution to refrain from answering your questions.”



2. The 5th amendment can only be used when answering a question which would present real and appreciable danger. Thus, his use of the 5th during the hearing for questions that clearly don’t meet this standard, including about the color of his tie and what day of the week it is, reflects on its improper use during the hearing overall.



3. Since invoking the 5th is question specific, announcing before even hearing the questions that he would “refrain from answering [the committee’s] questions” under the 5th was itself improper.



4. Finally, ignoring the broad presidential pardon he received, as if it doesn’t exist, including for questions that would clearly fall within the parameters of that incredibly broad pardon, was a misstep that may come back to bite him later.

@SenRandPaul @SenRonJohnson @HawleyMO @berniemoreno @SenatorLankford Source

According to Dr. Douglass’s analysis in his article titled, The Contempt Vote They Scheduled Before Fauci Left the Hearing Room, here is the most probable outcome of this ongoing farce:

We are not going to tell you Fauci is going to prison. Rung 1 ends at the Department of Justice, and DOJ decides whether to charge for criminal contempt. Congressional contempt referrals die there routinely, under both parties. Can you imagine Fauci’s criminally contemptuous actions escaping justice at rung #1? Rung 2 is slower than it sounds. The full Senate has to vote, and then a federal judge has to agree. Federal Judges have not been friendly to the Fauci ‘file.’ And Fauci’s lawyers are not bluffing. Here is their argument in plain English: A presidential pardon covers federal crimes. It cannot reach a state prosecutor. Seventeen state attorneys general have already announced that Biden’s pardon does not bind them. That matters because of a 1964 Supreme Court decision, Murphy v. Waterfront Commission. The rule is simple: you may refuse to answer a question in a FEDERAL proceeding if a truthful answer could get you charged by a STATE. The pardon closed the federal door. Murphy says the state door is still open — and as long as one door is open, the Fifth Amendment still works. So this is not a dodge, though it looks like one. It is real law, and it is the strongest card Fauci holds. Now the bitter part. The state attorneys general already came after Fauci to increase his exposure. In doing so, they handed him the one thing he needed to stay silent. So the sober forecast is…a wrist slap, or nothing. And yet. For the first time, the machinery is moving in the right direction. The subpoena of Fauci was enforced by court order. He appeared under compulsion. A privilege was formally denied on the record. A contempt resolution has a date on it. More than a hundred questions from the Republican senators now sit in the Congressional Record, unanswered, permanently, under oath — about gain-of-function funding, about deleted federal records, about cash awards solicited with federal employees, about fifteen million dead. Silence is not acquittal. It is a procedural posture. The receipts don’t take the Fifth.

So, while Dr. Fauci is now being called back by Aug. 14 by Senator Ron Johnson’s HSG Subcommittee on Investigations, we still have the far more important immunity problem:

All while Dr. Fauci is doing just fine with his $12 million stash that we know about, as well as his cushy retirement:

Talk about paying for your own demise.

And why exactly is President Trump not going after Dr. Fauci personally?

OWS was anything but a “SPECTACULAR SUCCESS” unless success is defined in democide terms.

And it is important to appreciate that Dr. Fauci’s “presidential” pardon is completely invalid:

And yet President Trump has decided to honor this color of law con, instead of overturning it:

President Trump says he will "respect" Joe Biden's pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci and will no longer challenge its validity.



Trump says he is sure Biden didn't sign Dr. Fauci's pardon, but it would be too difficult to prove.



"The most powerful thing a president has is the power of pardon."



"I can't tell you what the law is. You have to have a lot of proof." Source

The only hope left now is on the state level:

Dr. “Mengele” Fauci may be protected by a federal pardon but that does not hold against state prosecution and civil lawsuits.



I am calling on the great Attorneys General and Governors of FL, TX, WV, and AR to bring charges against Fauci for crimes against children in exposing them to a vaccine that has now been PROVEN to hurt people. He is and will go down in history as one of the darkest souls who has ever been in federal government.



There is NO JUSTICE unless he is held responsible for the crimes HE committed against HUMANITY. https://x.com/Acyn/status/2082474215337545995/video/1 Source

Do NOT expect much in the way of justice when it comes to the most prolific serial killer in history, but at least Dr. Fauci’s ultimate punishment will be the fact that his crimes against humanity and his refusal to testify are now permanently on the record.

Do NOT comply.

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