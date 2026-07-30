2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
7h

Title edited, and other minor typos addressed.

Reply
Share
Rebel2Tyrants's avatar
Rebel2Tyrants
7h

The only person who has an "unhinged obsession" with Anthony Fauci is Anthony Fauci.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture