Readers of this Substack know that Joe Rogan and his various guests have been recently touting the synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure…

…the other day Mel Gibson dropped three anecdotal success stories on Joe’s show about his friends that went beyond viral…

…only for the criminal Medical Industrial Complex to start covering their proverbial assess by discrediting the irrefutable truth in plain sight…

…and now we have another Joe Rogan episode with another guest who further corroborates what we all know; to wit:

I have a 76-year-old veteran who was diagnosed with a Gleason 7. Gleason is the grade of cancer of the prostate and it was a Gleason 7. He went on 12mg of Ivermectin every day for eight weeks. And at 12 weeks he got a special PET scan done looking at abnormalities in the prostate. They couldn't find anything. And his PSA, when he came in his initial one with the cancer was 12.6. He's now at 5.3. — Dr. Mark Gordon

Recently this Substack published a kind of greatest hits article with over 40 subscriber success stories that used this protocol for a broad range of ailments:

And here is what may be the single most effective treatment approach for not just (turbo) cancer, but a broad range of other ailments (not just limited to VAIDS or other “vaccine” adverse reactions) such as prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, the seasonal flu, gain of function viral outbreaks, arthritis, psoriasis, etc. & etc. & etc.:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take full advantage of this final day of the FLASH SALE by using code code IVM20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Sale ends tonight, January 30th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Sale ends tonight, January 30th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

