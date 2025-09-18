2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stevechase's avatar
Stevechase
3h

Pure strain human here along with my unvaccinated pure strain human family. This was the ultimate IQ test and many, many people failed. They need to remember, this a marathon not a sprint. We just have to outlast the vaccinated and the world is ours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Connie's avatar
Connie
3h

How can anyone catch something that NEVER EXISTED once let alone 6 times!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture