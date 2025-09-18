VAIDS RISING: “I Got COVID Like Six Times” & Joe Rogan Replied: “They F*cked You. They F*cked Everyone with that Stupid Thing.”
The horrifying truth about the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is now entering the quickening phase, with influencers like the not so savvy doctor…
…and now Joe Rogan, who is no longer holding back whatsoever, is launching f-bomb MOABS of PSYOP-19 truthiness on the daily; to wit:
ROGAN: "It all boils down to the same thing it always does which is money."
"They distorted the facts. They distorted the research. They distorted the efficacy ... just because they wanted money. That's it."
[…]
ROGAN: “Did you get COVID?”
JENSEN: “I got COVID like six times.”
ROGAN: “Of course you did, because you got vaccinated.
The people who didn’t get vaccinated got it once or twice.”
JENSEN: “Really? … Sh*t!”
ROGAN: “Yeah. They f*cked you. They f*cked everyone with that stupid thing.”
Except that it’s actually a lot worse than what Joe Rogan believes: they didn’t just want the money — what they really wanted was to depopulate as many people as possible while getting paid as much as possible for their “free” “vaccines;” in other words, the tax slaves must always pay for their own demises.
That “stupid thing” is a lot smarter than Joe Rogan gives it credit for, yet…
“Long COVID” is Long VAIDS.
One day Joe Rogan will appreciate this nefarious Great Depopulation agenda, and fully call out the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” for what they really are, but in the meantime the fact that popular podcasters are getting some part of the grim truth out to millions of their viewers still represents a massive win for humanity.
Do NOT comply.
Pure strain human here along with my unvaccinated pure strain human family. This was the ultimate IQ test and many, many people failed. They need to remember, this a marathon not a sprint. We just have to outlast the vaccinated and the world is ours.
How can anyone catch something that NEVER EXISTED once let alone 6 times!!!!!!!