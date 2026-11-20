In this Substack’s ongoing series exposing all vaccines as an integral component of the greater depopulation agenda, with not a single one of these injections in any way safe or effective at inoculating against any disease…

ALL VACCINES WILL KILL YOU: Let's Talk About Tetanus 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 31, 2025 In this Substack’s ongoing series exposing that not a single vaccine is safe, effective, or necessary, not a single vaccine has an RCT with placebo-control, and that the entire vaccine program is simply an integral component of the greater NWO globopedo Great Depopulation program we bring you the deadly tetanus injection which is unrelentingly peddled a… Read full story

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And now we have podcaster, author, and former professor of evolutionary biology Brett Weinstein who early on in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic warned about the dangers of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” recently coming out and exposing all of the vaccine platforms and arriving at the correct conclusion about this entire highly profitable eugenics program:

URGENT WARNING from Bret Weinstein: ALL 3 vaccine technologies are fundamentally UNSAFE... NONE are safe.



Every single vaccine carries severe, built-in dangers:

🔴 Live Attenuated Vaccines

They can cause long-term immune compromise. Your body’s natural defenses get damaged over time.



🔴 Inactivated Vaccines

They leave lingering toxins behind in your system. These don’t just disappear.



🔴 mRNA Vaccines

Your own cells are turned into factories that keep producing spike protein — with all its toxic effects — long after the shot.



Weinstein’s direct conclusion:

“None are fundamentally safe. They all have severe downsides.”



This isn’t theory. This is the reality of how these technologies actually work inside the human body.



The era of “safe and effective” blanket claims is over.

Every vaccine technology has built-in mechanisms that harm you.



Do your own research. Protect yourself and your family. Say NO to 'vaccines.' Source

Not a single vaccine should ever be considered for anyone, or any pet for that matter:

The adjuvants are deliberately deadly, and induce conditions like autism, ADHD and a plethora of other lifelong adverse events ultimately culminating in reduced lifespans…

With the especially horrific Modified mRNA platform that could never get past any animal trials precisely because this “technology” is deadly, and then factoring the deliberate “contamination” of the highly carcinogenic and gene altering SV40 promotor enhancer sequences combined with endogenous cytotoxic spike protein production which suppresses the p53 protein responsible for preventing cancer, and we have a complete and utter global depopulation disaster unfolding…

🚨🚨 SHOCK: "It's too late, we're lost"...

"Billions of people have been injected with a "vaccine" CONTAMINATED with DNA containing SV40 sequences, and Japan 'will never recover from this'"..

"The FDA has known about this for two years"...

"It's in a compartment that makes it 100 times more toxic, triggering cancer pathways"...

"They have absolutely no liability, so until these *vaccines* are held liable, they'll keep injecting them into their children"...

Kevin McKernan, genomics expert. Source

An X account replied to my repost with the perfect encapsulation of this democide conspiracy:

And let we forget autism:

Vaccines cause autism.



@uTobian explains the data. Source

The review:

Currently, 1 out of 31 children is afflicted with autism, and this vaccine-induced epidemic is only getting worse as the childhood vaccine schedule continues to be expanded.

Unsurprisingly, the vaccine-induced turbo cancer epidemic also continues to worsen unabated…

…with the latest data from 2026 only further proving that we are in the midst of a worsening turbo cancer emergency courtesy of the Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™:

And how about those flu vaccines?

Peacefully culling the oldsters:

The mRNA flu shot is actively being injected into adults over 50 years old despite a 155% higher risk of DEATH and 515% higher risk of DISABLING REACTIONS.



Serious injuries and disabilities are already FLOODING the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System:



Sudden inability to walk

Vision loss

Hallucinations

Loss of consciousness

Atrial fibrillation

Irregular heartbeats

Extreme fever

Vomiting

Widespread pain

Hospitalization



It’s only a matter of time before deaths begin to mount.



This EXTREMELY DANGEROUS gene therapy needs to be IMMEDIATELY REMOVED from the market.

70% of the candidates elected in the midterms supported mRNA removal. Obviously the people want this.



Why are we still injecting people? Source

Thousands of people will get extremely sick, but many more will die prematurely from a whole host of adverse events that will never be blamed on the real culprits; namely, these “vaccines:”

So “Safe and Effective” that the jab happy Pentagon has to run cover for its very own bioweapon experiments because they simply can’t have large swaths of the military suddenly all getting sick and dropping dead like flies:

BREAKING: The Pentagon has BANNED the purchase and administration of Moderna’s mRNA flu shot across the U.S. military.



This is because the CDC has NOT recommended mFLUSIVA—a development that came just weeks after we sent our study to RFK Jr.



Our peer-reviewed study found that mFLUSIVA recipients faced a 155% HIGHER RISK OF UNEXPLAINED DEATH and a 515% HIGHER RISK OF DISABLING REACTIONS compared with conventional flu vaccine recipients. Source

Do NOT subject yourself to poisons:

In other words, stay the hell away from all vaccines.

Do NOT comply.

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