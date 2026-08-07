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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Aug 7

Creating mRNA injections has only begun.

I am Science. No higher authority. Defy me. You will be destroyed. Kiss my ring and reward me.

I will favor you with research dollars. Bioethics flows from my dark heart. Humans are my lab rats.

Beagles are obsolete. mRNA flu injections are just the first of many cures that will flow from my superior intelligence. I will be rewarded and honored by all who benefit. Who am I?

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
Aug 7Edited

Check this essay if you get a chance.

The Silence of the Jabs

How Sanitation Saved Us, and the Needle Stole the Credit

https://mrchrisarnell.com/p/the-silence-of-the-jabs

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