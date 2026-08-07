As this Substack previously exposed, the legacy flu vaccines have negative efficacies of 27%…

…and now the captured and criminal FDA just approved for the first time ever a deadly mRNA flu “vaccine” injectable:

Basically, similar to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” this latest $afe and Effective democide shot will induce the very same VAIDS severe adverse events without any benefit whatsoever.

Additional color on some of these horrendous side effects:

mFLUSIVA ADVERSE REACTIONS (Clinical Trials P304 & P303)



I asked my AI agents to research and find the list of side effects / adverse reactions on the new mFLUSIVA mRNA flu shot vaccine that the FDA just approved without adequate safety testing. Here’s the list along with percentages, and these percentages are CRAZY high… much higher rates of adverse reactions than I’ve ever seen in any vaccine...



And they didn't even bother using a placebo-controlled trial! They just compared the mRNA flu shot against a non-mRNA flu shot and called them both safe enough... (so much for "the science")...



Injection-Site Reactions (Local):

• Pain — 65.8% (vs. 29.8% with standard-dose comparator)

• Erythema (redness)

• Swelling / induration (hardness)

• Axillary (underarm) swelling or tenderness on the same side as the injection

• Tenderness



Systemic Reactions:

• Fatigue — 45.1% (vs. 20.3% comparator)

• Headache — 37.8% (vs. 18.0% comparator)

• Myalgia (muscle pain) — 35.4% (vs. 11.6% comparator)

• Arthralgia (joint pain)

• Chills

• Nausea or vomiting

• Fever



Severity Breakdown (Adults 65+ vs. Fluzone High-Dose, Study P303 Part C):

• Any solicited local adverse reaction: 66.1% vs. 38.9%

• Any solicited systemic adverse reaction: 61.3% vs. 32.9%

• Grade 3 (severe) systemic reactions: 6.7% vs. 1.7% Source

Compared to death, these are relatively mild side effects, yet the following important analysis found the single most grim data points not just for this latest iatrogenic mRNA flu abomination, but all of the legacy flu vaccines:

No saline placebo used in the trials - safety data compared only against “active controls” with higher observed death, nonetheless

by Jessica Rose

Please head here to the FDA Briefing Document BLA# 125869/0 Influenza Vaccine, mRNA (Proposed Trade Name: mFlusiva) Applicant: Moderna TX, Inc. Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) June 18, 2026.

Therein, you will find the safety data that definitively shows that more people died in the context of the mRNA-1010 injectable product than in the comparator group. You should know that the comparator group ALSO were given a flu vaccine - NOT A SALINE PLACEBO.

I made some charts. These charts include a hypothetical saline placebo group assuming that a saline injection would not induce SAEs or death. You might find this questionable, but I do not. There should have been a saline placebo as a comparator group.

What you will see here is that the deaths were about the same percentage-wise (0.3%) when comparing the mRNA-1010 injectable product with the comparator group after data polling was done. Thus, the observed likelihood of dying was the same in both the mRNA-vaccine arm and the licensed-influenza-vaccine arm.

No problem then, right? No more “additional deaths” in association with the experimental product being tested, right? Wrong.

The number of people who died (they refer to this as a “numerical imbalance”) in the mRNA-1010 group was 2.6 times higher than in the comparator group where the participants received a different influenza vaccine. But what would we see if we compared these to an actual saline placebo?

Under the assumption that a saline placebo would result in essentially no deaths, the likelihood of dying in either vaccine group would be approximately 30 times higher than in the saline placebo group.

Think about that.

This is treacherous manipulation.

This is not a fair and balanced trial. This is not a fair and balanced analysis of these results.

The “vaccine” industry cannot keep doing this. You cannot compare an existing potentially problematic vaccine to a novel one and call the former a placebo.

You mask the harms - which appears to be the intention - by doing so.

We’re talking about death here, people. You can’t recover from that. You can recover from flu, however.

Be honest! Be transparent! We demand it!

Of course, there could never be any randomized control trials (RCT) with placebo-control for any vaccines, especially ones that increase your chances of dying by 30x.

So, let us take this opportunity to be honest and transparent on behalf of BigPharma, the FDA and their NWO globopedo handlers given that they are anything but honest and transparent:

After those massively increased margins, the real windfall profits will commence when the side effects start to kick with all of the various “treatments” for symptoms like turbo cancer, myocarditis, premature Alzheimer’s, allergies, and a whole plethora of other lifelong VAIDS-induced ailments en route to a surge in mortality, which is simply yet another depopulation vector in the greater ongoing global eugenics project.

Thankfully, the uptake for this mRNA-1010 mFlusiva “vaccine” should be pathetically low for increasingly larger swaths of the population:

And more than likely the medical professionals that are still somehow pushing the Trust the $cience C19 jabs on children and adults alike will not be so eager to poison themselves again:

Just to reiterate: you are 30x more likely to die from any flu shot, and the severe side effects of this latest gene altering mRNA bioweapon flu injection are even higher than the legacy vaccines.

If anyone is genuinely worried about the seasonal flu, common colds, gain of function lab made viral releases, or “vaccine” shedding, then the best courses of action that you can take are to avoid any and all vaccines, administer a powerful nutraceutical like ImmunX which prevents viral infection, improves immune support, is anti-cancer, and extremely anti-inflammatory, as well as cycle the Nobel prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin.

Also, the following treatment approach is not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, VAIDS, and various other “incurable” ailments:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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