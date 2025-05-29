Not a single vaccine is safe, effective, or necessary for humans or animals alike; in fact, all vaccines will shorten lifespans and cause all kinds of lifelong health issues for any carbon-based life forms being subjected to them.

Previously, this Substack exposed the deadly vaccine schedule for our beloved furry companions…

…and this guy here…

All animal vaccines must be avoided, even the rabies shot which is incredibly damaging and questionable in its prevention of a disease that hardly ever is transmitted to dogs or humans; furthermore, there are currently around 2 human rabies deaths per year, and 1-3 human rabies cases reported in the US each year, represents far less than a statistical rounding error.

And now we have more footage of Dr. John Robb, a Connecticut vet with over 34 years of experience, testifying about the criminal rabies over-vaccination program which injects a tiny dog with the same amount of deadly poison as a massive dog, and said current dose is even far too much for the larger k9’s; to wit":

The issue with Dr. John Robb’s position is that he does not outright condemn the rabies vaccines as a whole, which are totally unnecessary and incredibly damaging to the animal, with high rates of tumors at the injection site, as well as all kinds of other adverse reactions that ultimately shorten the lifespans of all pets being needlessly subjected to these poisons.

“The law is forcing people to kill their pets, but I won’t do that.”

The law is color of law and unconstitutional, as well as going against all natural rights of We the People and our pets.

And here’s our little guy all grown up now:

The entire vaccine program is an integral component of the greater NWO globopedo depopulation agenda, and by socially engineering pet owners under threat of violence and confiscation of their beloved animals to incessantly vaccination, they are also psychologically reinforcing the constant vaccination of humans and their children, and vice-versa.

The constant “Safe and Effective” brainwashing of vaccinating everything in sight is a kind of self-normalizing eugenics feedback loop, with pets, children, adults and geriatrics alike continually being injected with these various poisons such that no one ever dare think to ask any questions about such a prevalent and socially accepted practice, or at least that was the hope of those foisting this ubiquitous bioterror program.

Thankfully, more and more people are waking up to the horrors of the vaccine agenda.

Because the “law” is forcing people to kill themselves, their offspring and their pets, and we all need to NOT do that.

Do NOT comply.

