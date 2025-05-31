2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Marsha Glassey
My infant son in 1992 had a seizure, ran a fever, and became lethargic following a single pertussis shot (NOT the DTP). Needless to say he did not receive any more shots, and I thank God every day that I knew that the combination DTP was potentially dangerous. At that time, I was allowed to request the single pertussis without diphtheria or tetanus.

Keith
Possibly: Low cost, easily available Chlorine Dioxide infused water drinks would kill off this infection with ease.

