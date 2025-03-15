Not only are all vaccines exceedingly unsafe and totally ineffective…

…but since their allopathic inception, they are all rooted in a longstanding eugenics depopulation agenda; for example:

When the United States—the so-called land of the free—decreed that sterilization could be imposed upon individuals, it did so by invoking the precedent that the state had the authority to mandate vaccination. In a landmark 1926 case, Buck v. Bell, the Supreme Court of the United States, in an 8 to 1 decision, legitimized Virginia’s sterilization laws. This ruling supported the argument that the interest of the states in a “pure” gene pool outweighed the interest of an individual. In his opinion on sterilization laws, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. invoked compulsory vaccination to justify the verdict. “It is better for all the world if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime or let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes.” [Henry E. Sigerist, Civilization and Disease, 1943, Cornell University Press, New York, p. 105.] Source

As this Substack had cited previously, according to a 2012 RCT in children entitled, Increased risk of noninfluenza respiratory virus infections associated with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine, the flu “vaccine” is not only unnecessary, but actually increases by fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.

In other words, the flu vaccine increases your chances of coming down with the flu!

The following article provides additional color on these deadly bioweapon injections that induce iatrogenesis in not just the young, but across all age groups, especially the elderly; in fact, it is the retirees who take priority in the ongoing peacefully culling, with their assets and unfunded liabilities like social security being methodically discharged back into the democidal system.

by The Vigilant Fox

Two decades ago, CBS aired a bombshell report on the flu shot, revealing a truth that health officials didn’t want to admit. Despite flu shot uptake among seniors skyrocketing from 15% to 65%, flu deaths continued to climb.

NIH scientists were devastated. They expected the data to confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness. But instead, their own research shattered that assumption. So they assumed other factors must be “masking the true benefits of the shots.”

However, as Sharyl Attkisson reported at the time, “No matter how they crunched the numbers, they got the same disappointing result. Flu shots have not reduced deaths among the elderly.”

WATCH:

Atkisson, the reporter in the above clip, later left mainstream news to become an independent journalist focused on exposing Big Pharma, government corruption, and mainstream media lies.

Going back to the story, the scientists looked at the flu shot data of other countries in hopes of finding more optimistic data. But what they found instead was “the same poor results in Australia, France, Canada, and the UK.”

You can read their disappointing study here.

Rather than re-evaluating their approach, health officials doubled down. The CDC refused to acknowledge the failure and instead proposed a “roundabout way” of protecting seniors. Their new strategy? Inject kids to “protect grandma.”

Sound familiar? They used the same playbook during COVID. When the pharmaceutical product didn’t work as promised, they pushed mass vaccination of children—not to protect them, but to “shield vulnerable adults.”

This strategy failed 20 years ago, yet they’re still pushing the same flawed tactic today—despite children having nothing to gain while taking all the risk.

This disturbing reality prompted Kurt Metzger of The Jimmy Dore Show to say, “If they were doing this 20 years ago, they managed to make the same mistake again. That’s a little bit hard to believe it’s a mistake.”

Watch the Full Video Below:

The twin-pronged attack on children and seniors ensures that population growth is reduced, and that both demographics become BigPharma patients for life en route to premature death. Kind of like how the Modified mRNA “vaccines” did nothing for COVID-19 inoculation or symptom attenuation whatsoever, but now we are in the midst of a burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic. And these genetically modified spike protein factory humans afflicted with VAIDS now have a far greater probability of succumbing to the seasonal flu and/or deadly flu vaccines.

Going forward, is vital that every single last person avoid any and all vaccines; the absolute best way to address the seasonal flu or common cold for that matter is to take a powerful all-natural nutraceutical daily, and Ivermectin prophylactically once or twice a week.

