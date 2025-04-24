2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Cam
Franklin O’Kanu has been talking about this recently. For one, studies have shown vaccinated kids are sicker than unvaccinated kids: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/vaccinated-children-are-sicker-than

Second, he dove into autism. Essentially, when we say “vaccines cause autism,” that’s a legal and clinical mistake. The correct term is that vaccines cause vaccine induced encephalopathy (VIE) — which has the same symptoms and autism, and gets misdiagnosed as autism: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

Imagine people who get into a car accident and get brain damage and being told they have a psychiatric and mental health condition. Truly maddening.

Ron Dee
Why are vaccines being foisted on humanity? Because depopulation has been a central goal of the central bankers for hundreds of years. They've used wars and make movies that glorify killing and war, vaccines that wreck the immune system, gender dysphoria to stymie family formation, chemtrails that rain brain and crop killing aluminum and barium from the sky. They push easy abortions, processed crap food and other means to cull the planet of "useless eaters." Eustace Mullins "Murder By Injection" is one place to start down this rabbit hole, but the books and articles of Prof. Henry Makow at www.HenryMakow.com provide the full story.

