After reading an article from two days ago explicitly mentioning that this Substack’s archive search feature may easily answer all kinds of questions, yet another subscriber reached out directly to yours truly asking if there is a repurposed cancer cure protocol for treating multiple myeloma.

Let us review exactly how this archive search feature works:

On the homepage simply click on the Archive link: On the archive search page click the magnifying glass icon: Upon clicking the magnifying glass icon, a window with a search field pops up. Enter your keywords in this search field and all of this Substack’s articles pertaining to your specific inquiry will be automatically listed:

And here are some of the many top hits on multiple myeloma:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

All of these articles have one thing in common: the following protocol may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cure in plain sight for all cancers, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

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