In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes a pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences courtesy of Dr. Makis.

This Substack had previously shared many prostrate cancer cases that went into full remission using this inexpensive repurposed drug combination therapy (which will be featured at the end of this article), but this following case is particularly difficult given it was diagnosed as inoperable:

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 69 year old man diagnosed with Inoperable Prostate Cancer reports after 1.5 years (18 months) - no conventional therapy and cancer is gone!



I know how much Big Pharma and their bots LOVE my testimonials! 😃 STORY:

69 year old man diagnosed with Inoperable Prostate Cancer reports after 1.5 years (18 months)



In May 2024 he started:

Ivermectin 48mg/day

Fenbendazole 444mg/day



“After 30 days my PSA went from 90 to 2.6”



“At 90 days PSA went to 0!”



“PSA has been 0 on every subsequent test”



This is where Big Pharma assets will yell that I need to share failure stories, not just success stories...



Of course I will. Right after Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson share every single failure story they have ever had. Fair is Fair.



Considering mainstream Oncology has a failure rate that is almost 100%, that will take several thousand years!



Imagine how simple this approach is.

18 months later, no surgery, no chemo, no radiation, no cancer.

Source

There is no need for surgery, chemo, radiation, or any expensive BigPharma drugs that will all quite literally kill you.

And speaking of avoiding deadly drugs that do not work, the next case involves what is essentially an especially terminal form of cancer, and yet it too went into full remission using this very same synergistic protocol:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old Chicago, Illinois woman with Multiple Myeloma reports after 1 year!



🚨 Warning - this story has “no chemo“, I repeat, this story has “no chemo“. Proceed to the nearest safe space and assume fetal position to commence crying.



60 year old Chicago, Illinois woman with Multiple Myeloma



One of my earliest clients, in November 2024 she started:



Ivermectin 66mg/day

Mebendazole 1500mg/day



“It has been one year since I have been on your protocol for treating my multiple myeloma”



“My M protein has remained constant and my Kappa/Lambda Light chain numbers have once again improved”



Mainstream Oncology and $25 billion in Cancer Research tells us the above is IMPOSSIBLE.



Can you imagine! National Cancer Institute invested over $25 billion into Cancer Research between 2015-2024 and they couldn’t even stumble upon THIS?



All that wasted Cancer Research money for nothing... Source

The success rate of legacy cancer “treatment” after five years is around 0%, or 15% survival within the first five years, whereas the remission rate of the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight is well over 85%, and it also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:

