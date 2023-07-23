This Substack has of late been chronicling the DEATHVAX™-induced severe adverse events, with particular emphasis on turbo cancers:

The Mockingbird MSM has been tapped on their proverbial shoulders by their CIA handlers to slowly roll out the grim eugenics truth about the PSYOP-19 “vaccines.”

For now, only the NY Post was allowed to touch upon the real cause of this turbo cancer epidemic by invoking the “long vax” term, which is code for VAIDS; to wit:

The likes of CNN and The Boston Globe were recently ordered to commence seeding the turbo cancer epidemic narrative by blaming anything and everything but the “vaccine:”

According to The Boston Globe this worldwide array of turbo cancer trend is caused by:

Lifestyle, sugary drinks, sleep disruption may boost early-onset cancers, which appear biologically different from those in the old.

Because prior to the DEATHVAX™ rollout the younger demographics had healthier lifestyles, did not consume sugary drinks, and slept at very least 8 hours.

CIA News Network (CNN) was told to label the global turbo cancer surge an “epidemic,” and rightfully so:

The large sample size cancer review that CNN cited is of particular interest because the researcher most responsible for PSYOP-19, a one Ralph S. Baric at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, used gain of function (GoF) to take a virus that primarily infected the gastrointestinal tract of pigs and make it magnitudes more virulent (to humans) by attacking the heart and lungs (via ACE2 receptor pathways).

A new review of cancer registry records from 44 countries found that the incidence of early-onset cancers is rising rapidly for colorectal and 13 other types of cancers, many of which affect the digestive system, and this increase is happening across many middle- and high-income nations.

The fact that this GoF PSYOP-19 virus, and, more importantly, the “vaccine” that delivers the far deadlier modified Spike Protein (SP 2) payloads is now attacking the digestive system makes perfect sense; in other words, the turbo cancers are occurring at greater incidence at the point of virological origin (i.e. the stomach).

Just like The Boston Globe, CNN baffles with similar bullshit excuses:

Ogino says the spike is due to an unhealthy stew of risk factors that are probably working together, some which are known and others that need to be investigated. He notes that many of these risks have established links to cancer like obesity, inactivity, diabetes, alcohol, smoking, environmental pollution and Western diets high in red meat and added sugars, not to mention shift work and lack of sleep. A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know “And there are many unknown risk factors as well, like a pollutant or like food additives. Nobody knows,” he said. Ogino thinks the fact that so many of these cancers – eight out of 14 studied – involve the digestive system points to a big role for diet and the bacteria that live in our gut, called the microbiome.

It is almost as if the same CIA handlers told both outlets to use the exact same script.

Because prior to the “vaccine” rollout there were far less “unknown” risk factors, pollution, and food additives.

But CNN did touch upon the gut microbiome, which we now know is negatively impacted by both PSYOP-19 and the DEATHVAX™:

Also equally as important is the role the gut microbiome plays in both Long COVID, and, more importantly, VAIDS. The world-class gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan, who had previously isolated the COVID-19 genetic sequence, recently published an important paper entitled, Messenger RNA SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines affects the gut microbiome. Dr. Hazan concluded: Bifidobacterium levels were significantly reduced after receiving mRNA vaccination for SARS-CoV-2.

This drop in Bifidobacterium levels may contribute to observed SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination.

Future studies are needed in order to characterize how Bifidobacterium presence in the gut may change over time after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, the impact on human health, and if these changes occur similarly post-vaccination for other diseases.

According to Dr. Hazan, one of the key attributes of Ivermectin is that it replenishes the critical bifido bacteria.

Just like during the “pandemic,” the most efficacious early treatment drugs such as Ivermectin were vilified precisely because they worked so well, so too during this current turbo cancer epidemic all inexpensive and truly effective drugs are being suppressed.

The ultimate irony of the unconstitutional FDA being sued into oblivion over a Nobel Prize winning miracle drug that they maligned on behalf of their DoD, Pentagon, BigPharma, UN, WEF, WHO, Gates “nonprofit,” et al. masters.

This is the all too familiar BigPharma and One World Government playbook of suppressing cures to the very diseases that they have caused.

Now that larger and larger swaths of society are flat out rejecting all vaccines, with the Bivalent DEATHVAX™ uptake having topped out at around 17%, the only remaining cash cow for BigPharma is cancer.

Imagine if the world was administering Ivermectin instead of this deadly mRNA slow kill bioweapon, said cancer registry of 44 nations would have now showed a precipitous decline in all cancers. Instead, we have a global turbo cancer epidemic.

CNN then added a most horrifying fact:

The younger you are, the higher the risk Ogino’s review found something called a cohort effect, meaning the risk of an early-onset cancer has increased for each successive group of people born at a later time.

But it gets worse:

Other malignancies going up in younger Americans include those in the breast, endometrium, gall bladder and bile duct, kidney, pancreas, thyroid, stomach and plasma cells in the blood – a cancer called myeloma.

We have known for quite some time that the Spike Protein suppresses the p53 protein, which in turn is responsible for cancer and tumor suppression. The Spike Protein also induces systemic chronic inflammation, which in turn creates an environment that is conducive to all forms of cancers.

Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, calls the review “a call to arms.” Cancer is a serious diagnosis at any age, but when it shows up in younger adults, the tumors are typically more aggressive, and they often go undetected for longer because routine cancer screening isn’t recommended for some of the most common cancer types, such as breast and prostate, until age 50. “Not only were these early-onset type of cancers more likely to be diagnosed when the tumor is at a more advanced stage, it was also in some of the reports that were tabulated here associated with worse survival outcome,” Knudsen said.

The reason these cancers are “more aggressive” is because they are “vaccine” caused, or long vax, or VAIDS-induced turbo cancers.

The CNN article concluded:

Last year, the rising incidence of colon cancer in younger adults prompted the US Preventive Services Task Force to lower the age at which it recommends doctors start screening people for colon cancer to 45. “If you’re heading to 45, you should really be thinking about this and not waiting until 50 or 55,” Higgins said. Higgins said his wife’s first 12 months of cancer treatment were almost miraculous, “like remarkable reactions to the chemo.” “And then – I read about this actually – it can unravel really quickly,” he said. “And once it started unraveling, it just went downhill extremely quickly.” His wife died in 2019, leaving behind their daughter, Maeve, who had not yet turned 4, an 11-year-old and a 20-year-old. “We had a great love story,” he said. “I’m still bitter. Still angry. “Life is OK. Everybody is fine. But I’m like, deep down, I’m seething that it happened to her. She was a really good person.”

EDIT: The reason Higgins’ wife’s chemotherapy “unravelled really quickly” is precisely because the “vaccines” — not just the mRNA ones — all have the highly cytotoxic and carcinogenic SV40 "contaminants" in them. The reason CNN purposely included a cancer death from 2019, and not post mRNA DEATHVAX™ rollout, was as a calculated misdirect. The current mRNA “vaccines” combine the SV40 "contaminants" of the legacy vaccines with Spike Proteins for an especially deadly p53 protein destroying cocktail, while simultaneously inducing cancer cell growth via DNA mutation, and chronic inflammation.

Of course, the CNN article does not dare bring up the “vaccination” status of the subjects currently experiencing this turbo cancer epidemic. Yet. That part of the psyop occurs in the next phase of the new cycle, when the CIA has their MSM admit the ghastly truth, setting off panic and anger. By design.

Walter Chesnut argues that the Spike Protein mutates genes, which in turn increases the chances of developing cancer. Despite all initial MSM claims, we now know that Pfizer et al. were always aware that their mRNA “vaccines” alter DNA — this is precisely why they deliberately deployed these eugenics injections; thus, we have further corroborating evidence:

What we also know is that inexpensive repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may not just prevent and cure cancer, but also help remove the deadly Spike Proteins through a large binding affinity.

Ivermectin Docks to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Receptor-binding Domain Attached to ACE2

The conclusion of the cited study in the above Tweet:

These findings demonstrated that ivermectin significantly enhanced the anti-cancer efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to tumor cells, especially in the drug-resistant cells. Thus, ivermectin, a FDA-approved antiparasitic drug, could potentially be used in combination with chemotherapeutic agents to treat cancers and in particular, the drug-resistant cancers.

Furthermore, this Substack has shown:

As the Mockingbird MSM now scrambles to cover up the “vaccine” Crimes Against Humanity, readers of this Substack have all of the tools at their disposal to avoid succumbing to the exploding turbo cancer epidemic.

Do NOT comply.

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