2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jul 23, 2023

An important EDIT was made in this article after it was sent out. The EDIT is now marked as such in the body of this article.

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Steve C
Jul 23, 2023

2SG!!!! You are ON TARGET. You and Walter Chesnut (no “T”) Are easily the most relevant Covid news. PERIOD.

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