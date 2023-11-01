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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
Nov 1, 2023

I think there are many readers who want to go this route. Listing effective dosages and maximum safe dosages would be very helpful and appreciated.

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Dr. Marissa
Nov 1, 2023

The second subscriber comment is incredible. Would it be possible to ask the author of the comment whether their relative has continued with the quercetin and fenbendazole therapy for the last 2 years of remission? I don't believe that's stated in the comment. Thank you.

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