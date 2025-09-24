2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
5h

Notice that the vast majority of these studies are being conducted by foreign (not US) labs. Why? Because the research institutions in the US are wholly captured by Big Pharma☠️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The King's avatar
The King
6h

Ivermectin is now over the counter in Texas! As of September 1.

At the same time, the state medical board is still considering taking away Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s medical license for prescribing ivermectin for Covid.

She now treats many vaccine injured patients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture