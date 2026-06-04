2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
4h

I use Ivermectin Cream on all kinds of little skin problems, some arthritis hand pain issues and I think it helps a lot. On deeper pain issues I have used cream with it DSMO Aloe Gel as a penetrator. There is hardly a skin issue I have tried it on that it hasn't helped. You would be amazed at the variety of issues I have tried it on with success. I am very happy using this product and will continue to do so.

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