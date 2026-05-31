2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Bryan Manson's avatar
Bryan Manson
5h

Spoken as if its a done deal. WTF is wrong with people to allow this shit to occur? WhoTF is "Google" to conduct these operations?

This world is beyond mad. Both the "perps" and the "targets"!!

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Bob C.'s avatar
Bob C.
5h

We play God by altering nature to prevent the 100 or so deaths each year in the US from West Nile? Good grief! Doesn't anyone do a risk/benefit analysis before even thinking of a plan like this?

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