The following sextet of arthritis remission cases have been compiled from this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound series.

The first success story was originally published on September 2nd, 2023:

This article was inspired by a Subscriber’s recent comment in the article entitled, REPOST: Ivermectin May Defeat Cancer and Other Common Chronic Diseases of Aging, where he shared his positive and most surprising “side effect:”

As per my above reply, we know that Ivermectin may in fact attenuate arthritis, and even fully cure it. The conclusion of the first cited study Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund’s adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators:

Ivermectin has significant antiarthritic properties and can be a novel treatment agent for the management of rheumatoid arthritis patients suffering from strongyloidiasis.

In the second cited study, the most important sentence actually touches upon some of the admitted DEATHVAX™ adverse events:

Some antiparasitics have also been used to boost immunity in a number of human diseases including leprosy, Hodgkin’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and in adjuvanted therapy of colorectal cancer.

Given that even prior to the slow kill bioweapon rollout too many Americans were already exposed to dangerous environmental toxins, pre-Modified mRNA deleterious vaccines, processed foods, sodas, sedentary lifestyles, and so on and so forth, we know that the average person was existing in a hyper-inflammatory state. Said hyper-inflammatory conditions promote all kinds of diseases, not limited to cancer.

Introducing a genetically modifying DEATHVAX™ to the average inflamed person was a guaranteed bio-disaster, with elevated preexisting inflammation becoming a VAIDS baseline of hyper-inflammation, as the “vaccine” spike protein (SP 2) ravaged the entire body, and kicked off a plethora of diseases, including turbo cancers.

As the body that was contaminated into transforming itself into a spike protein factory commences to attack itself, the immune system rapidly degrades, and as the p53 protein responsible for cancer suppression is decimated by SP 2 all while ACE2 receptors are attacked and fibrils clump together to promote prion-based diseases (brain damage, premature early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s are also exacerbated by a hyper-inflammatory state), the “vaccinated” subject is reduced to a metabolic disaster zone.

Etc. & etc.

Which brings us to a deeper exploration behind the biological theories of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine’s anti-inflammatory properties in arthritis treatment.

Ivermectin’s and Hydroxychloroquine’s traditional roles as antiparasitic and antimalarial agents have now extended to the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis. The underlying anti-inflammatory mechanisms of these agents, with a particular focus on IL-6 modulation, may just prove yet again that the real reason BigPharma and their DoD, Pentagon, UN, WHO, Gates “nonprofits” et al. went after these miracle drugs was because they cure a wide gamut of diseases, and not just PSYOP-19.

Ivermectin’s Mechanisms of Anti-Inflammatory Action

Key Pathways

Inhibition of Nuclear Factor-kB (NF-kB): Can inhibit the NF-kB pathway, a central regulator of inflammation.

Modulation of Toll-like Receptors (TLRs): Can dampen inflammation by interacting with Toll-like receptors.

Inhibition of Protein Kinases: Ivermectin interferes with various protein kinases that play various roles in inflammatory signalling pathways, thus contributing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Glycine and Glutamate-Gated Chloride Channels: Affects chloride channels thus regulating immune cell function.

Endosomal pH Alteration: By modifying endosomal pH, Ivermectin can impact antigen presentation and immune responses, as yet another anti-inflammatory mechanism.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Modulation

A crucial aspect of Ivermectin’s anti-inflammatory mechanism is its ability to down-regulate IL-6 levels, possibly extending its influence on NF-kB pathways and Toll-like receptors.

Hydroxychloroquine’s Mechanisms of Anti-Inflammatory Action

Key Pathways

Inhibition of Antigen Processing : Disrupts antigen processing within immune cells.

Immune Modulation : Modulates immune cell function and cytokine production.

Impairment of Leukocyte Chemotaxis and Phagocytosis : Interference with these processes contributes to the reduction of inflammation.

Inhibition of Toll-like Receptors (TLRs ): Similar to the action of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine affects TLRs, thus regulating immune and inflammatory responses.

Endosomal pH Alteration: This action impacts antigen presentation and immune cell activation, adjusting the anti-inflammatory response.

Shared Mechanisms: A Comparative discussion

IL-6 Modulation

Both, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, have shown the ability to modulate IL-6 levels. This mechanism holds significant implications for addressing inflammatory conditions such as arthritis.

Endosomal pH Alteration

Both substances have the ability to alter endosomal pH, thus affecting antigen presentation and impacting IL-6.

Toll-like Receptors (TLRs)

Both, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, influence Toll-like receptors and various cellular signalling pathways, affecting the release of cytokines and contributing to their anti-inflammatory actions.

In summary, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have shown efficacy in treating inflammatory conditions such as arthritis. Their shared and unique mechanisms, particularly their ability to modulate IL-6 levels, warrant further investigation.

As the anti-inflammatory effects of these substances are further elucidated, the potential for innovative therapies that target IL-6 and their related pathways can be unlocked.

Since we now know that Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have similar anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory mechanisms, it would follow that either of these miraculous drugs would confer great healing benefits.

The added bonus of Ivermectin administration for arthritis would be its potential role in both preventing and treating (turbo) cancers, and the many other VAIDS-induced adverse events.

The second success story was originally published on December 5th, 2023:

By now we have heard far too many of these death’s doorstep stories that ended in democidal tragedy, and likewise we have heard many accounts of Ivermectin rapidly saving the lives of those that seemed destined for certain death.

The third success story was originally published on January 18th, 2024:

Readers of this Substack know that Ivermectin may treat arthritis and general inflammation, and today we have yet another encouraging experience:

It sure seems like the arthritis was cured, and the fact that this person is now completely pain-free further reinforces this.

The fourth success story was originally published on March 11th, 2024:

Our next story comes from a 77 year old woman that emailed yours truly after taking a chance on Fenbendazole and Ivermectin for her crippling arthritis. After getting three doses of the “vaccines” her mild arthritis flared up to the point that she could barely move.

I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart! I could barely get up after sitting in a chair and every time I had to move I was dreading it. After three weeks (2SG: of taking Fenbendazole and Ivermectin) I’m completely pain free and back to taking long walks in the park and back at the gym feeling better than ever. Thank you for giving me back my life!

Giving back lives is one of the best ways to defeat this malevolent Great Reset globalist system.

The fifth success story was originally published on August 26th, 2024:

We know that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and can treat arthritis as per various research studies (e.g. Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund’s adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators), so it comes as little surprise to read the following comment:

It makes logical sense that the dangers of “vaccine” shedding would be attenuated with Ivermectin. Also, despite the recent inane fear-mongering disinformation campaigns, Ivermectin certainly does not impact fertility in any way; in fact, it more than likely actually improves birth rates.

The sixth success story was originally published on May 25th, 2026:

For many years this Substack has been writing about Ivermectin’s ability to improve and even cure various forms of arthritis; for example:

And today we have an important study from three years ago further establishing that Ivermectin can significantly improve even especially difficult to treat forms of arthritis like Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA); to wit:

NEW ARTICLE: RESEARCH: IVERMECTIN in RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS - 2023 Paper from Pakistan



What about Ivermectin and Rheumatoid Arthritis?



2023 Khan et al - Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund’s adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators



HIGHLIGHTS:



32 male Wistar rats were randomly divided into four groups: control, diseased, dexamethasone, and ivermectin groups



After 7 days of rheumatoid arthritis induction, animals were treated with dexamethasone (steroid) 5 mg/kg and Ivermectin 6 mg/kg



RESULTS:



Ivermectin has no significant effect on the body weight of rats. Rat’s body weight decreased in the diseased group.



On Day 15 of the study, there was a significant decrease in arthritis in the dexamethasone and ivermectin groups in comparison with the diseased group there was significant increase in WBC count in the diseased group



After the treatment, the WBC count was significantly decreased in the dexamethasone and Ivermectin groups



There was highly significant subcutaneous inflammation, synovial inflammation, and bone erosion in the diseased group as compared with the control group Inflammation in the Ivermectin group decreased moderately and significantly as compared with the diseased group



Bone erosion, cartilage erosion, pannus formation were decreased significantly in the Ivermectin group



CONCLUSION:



“In our study, results showed that ivermectin improved the histopathological characteristics in comparison with the diseased group“



“Ultimate aim of using ivermectin was to preserve the tissue architecture, morphology, and function. Histological data suggest that it has succeeded in protecting bone and joint articulation to some extent by preventing the influx of inflammatory cells, as well as the differentiation and proliferation of osteoclasts within the joint cavity.”



“Our study has demonstrated that ivermectin does have anti-inflammatory and antiarthritic effects that are in some cases comparable with those of the potent corticosteroid dexamethasone.“ (!!)



Ivermectin increased body weight, improved the visual arthritic score, and decreased WBC, neutrophils, and lymphocytes counts.



Ivermectin also decreased the expression of inflammatory cytokines, TLR-2, TNF, IL-17, and NF-κB



Now you can see why Big Pharma fears Ivermectin so much 😄 Ivermectin research shows impressive Ivermectin activity not only against viruses, but also against cancer and autoimmune diseases.



I have helped over 9000 people with repurposed drugs: Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.



A small subset of the 9000 had autoimmune diseases including Rheumatoid Arthritis.



Article link in first photo at the top to avoid shadowbanning, just retype the URL into your browser to access article. Source

And here is an important clarification to the study which proves that Ivermectin does not in any way directly act as an analgesic, but, rather, literally protects and even restores the body:

What stands out to me is the context: it was partly motivated by steroid-induced strongyloidiasis risk in RA patients, positioning ivermectin as anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory. The histopathology improvements suggest real tissue protection, not just symptom masking. Source

There are many more anecdotal case studies showing that Ivermectin is a viable treatment strategy for the over 100 different types of arthritis, and applying this miracle compound directly to the inflamed arthritic areas may confer even greater benefits with the new IverX Cream.

What we also know is that Hydroxychloroquine is a disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriatic arthritis. It works by modulating the immune system to reduce inflammation, thereby decreasing joint pain, swelling, and stiffness while helping to prevent long-term joint damage.

For example, a research study titled, The Role of Hydroxychloroquine in the Management of Rheumatic Disorders: A Comprehensive Review, concluded the following:

…additional research on the cellular and molecular pathways of HCQ has demonstrated that it regulates cell‐mediated reactions and molecular mechanisms resulting in an immunomodulatory effect. The inhibition of inflammatory reactions, either directly or indirectly, has several consequences. HCQ is frequently prescribed for managing rheumatic conditions and greatly enhances patients' standard of life. HCQ is generally regarded as secure. Even though adverse effects are rare, they can nonetheless happen and have a detrimental impact on patients' lives. The majority of side effects are linked to long‐term use and significant dosage accumulation…

And the following may also very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as GOF viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, the seasonal flu and even common cold:

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