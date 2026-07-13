2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Mary Ann Parks's avatar
Mary Ann Parks
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In the early days of covid ivermectin discussion, there were posts about Japanese scientists finding multiple (19?) mechanisms in which ivermectin worked against cancer. Does anybody know where that information can be found? So many cancer patients are on the fence because their doctor says it's horse paste....

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