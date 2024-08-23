There has been a lot of deliberate disinformation of late about the miracle drug Ivermectin, which has now been handily debunked by actual experts.

First off, Dr. Tess Lawrie brilliantly responded to the imbecilic attacks in the following article:

And then Dr. Lawrie did an astute followup on the continent that has been regularly administering Ivermectin with not only no losses in fertility, but, rather, increases in fertility, as well as innumerable lives saved thanks to this life-saving drug:

It is now painfully obvious that Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice-president of Pfizer's allergy and respiratory research, is a BigPharma shill that after decades of virus research suddenly comes to the conclusion that all of the virions that he was studying never existed, and as such there never were any viruses to begin with! How convenient. He also recently admitted that he did not know what vitamin K2 was. Etc. & etc.

In honor of shills like Dr. Yeadon, and the various know-nothing fear peddlers there is a FLASH WEEKEND SALE, but first here is a very important additional article taking down Dr. Yeadon and his inane claims:

by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

June 2024 Interview (above video) with Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer

In a June 2024 interview, Former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon, a strong advocate for medical freedom and advocate for the lack of evidence of SARS-CoV-2’s existence, stated “Ivermectin is one of the most violent anti-fertility drugs i’ve ever encountered… unquestionably, at the doses you’re being suggested to take… in studies in rats, rabbits, and limited studies in humans, it reduces the ability to conceive and grow babies to term.”

LETS LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE, SHALL WE?

MICE:

2018 Sweify et al - The effect of ivermectin on secondary spermatocytes and serum total proteins

The present work searched for the potential mutagenicity of IVM in mice. This was achieved by using cytogenetic and total protein content.

Male mice treated with single injections of 200ug/kg b.w. IVM

IVM is produced a considerable signs of chromosomal damage to germ cells.

So, the cytogenetic studies revealed high clastogenicity of the drug.

On the other hand, the differences in total protein concentration obtained between treated and control samples indicate genotoxic potential for IVM.

======

RATS:

2008 El-Nahas - Effect of ivermectin on male fertility and its interaction with P-glycoprotein inhibitor (verapamil) in rats

The results revealed that administration of ivermectin once weekly for 8 weeks induced slight fertility disturbances

Cytogenetic study revealed partial effect of ivermectin on meiosis

We concluded that ivermectin has slight effects on male fertility,

2018 Cordeiro et al - Ivermectin acute administration impaired the spermatogenesis and spermiogenesis of adult rats

IVM acute exposure, mainly in the higher dose, reduced the testicular volume, the tubular diameter and the germinal epithelium height

histological studies show that tubular sections containing several histological changes indicative of spermatogenesis interruption, such as disorganization of germinal epithelium, vacuolar degeneration of the germ cells and sloughing of cells into the tubular lumen

no differences in testosterone levels

It was concluded that acute IVM impaired the spermatogenesis and spermiogenesis of rats

Our results suggest that some testicular effects are reversible and correlated with the plasmatic levels of IVM.

======

2001 Emam - Effects of ivermectin and moxidectin on fertility and some biochemical parameters in male rabbits.

An experiment was conducted to evaluate the effect of injecting a therapeutic dose (0.2 mg/kg body weight) of ivermectin (Ivomec) on the sperm characteristic, serum testosterone level and some blood biochemical constituents of male rabbits

Treatments had an adverse effect on fertility of rabbits at 30 and 60 days post-injection, and significantly decreased sperm cell concentration percentages of progressive motility and live sperm, and serum testosterone levels. In comparison, the percentage of total sperm abnormalities was significantly increased.

The induced hazard effects by the tested drugs on these parameters were reversible as they returned to normal values after 90 days of the experiment.

2019 Moreira - Ivermectin does not interfere with seminal and hormonal parameters in male rabbits

this study evaluated the temporal (1 up 60 days) effects of exposure to IVM (0.2 and 1.0 mg/kg, administered subcutaneously) on seminal and hormonal parameters of male rabbits

Ivermectin did not impair spermatozoa motility and morphology.

Ivermectin was not injure the plasma and acrosomal membranes and neither alter the mitochondrial potential of spermatozoa.

Ivermectin did not interfere with the levels of serum testosterone.

Ivermectin did not alter serum hematological and biochemical parameters.

======

EWES

2021 Abdel-Rahman et al - Clinicopathological and Reproductive Studies on The Use of Ivermectin in Ewes

This study aimed to investigate the effect of Ivermectin (IVM) on the reproductive hormones and hemato-biochemical parameters of twenty apparently healthy ewes weighing 30-40 kg and 2-3 years old.

treated with the recommended therapeutic dose of IVM (0.2 mg/kg, S/C) one day after parturition (treated group)

It has been concluded that IVM delayed estrous in ewes for three months via disturbing the female reproductive hormones and the hemato-biochemical parameters. Therefore, it is recommended that IVM not be injected at least three months before the reproductive season.

======

IRAQI AWASSI RAM

2012 Naoman - Effect of Ivermectin on semen characteristics of Iraqi Awassi ram

subcutaneously injected with ivermectin at dose 0.2 mg/ kg

Result of this study shows significantly (P<0.05) decrease in semen volume, sperm concentration and serum testosterone levels of treatment group while percentage of mass and individual motility show no insignificantly differences after 3 days following ivermcetin injection and Sperm abnormalities increase significantly (P<0.05) in treatment group comparing with the control group.

After 5 days following ivermectin injection, Semen parameters and serum testosterone levels demonstrate no significant differences between control and treatment groups.

It could be concluded it's not prefer be use animals for breeding at least 5 days following the ivermcetin injection due to its harmful effect on semen quality and serum testosterone level.

======

2020 Samuel et al - Effect of ivermectin (Mectizan) on semen and testicular characteristics in Yankasa rams Effect of Ivermectin (Mectizan) on semen and testicular characteristics in Yankasa rams

rams were housed in standard pen with access to feed and water provided ad libitum. Ivermectin was administered orally eight times at 14 days intervals for 16 weeks at 200 mg/kg to all the rams.

Semen was collected using electro-ejaculator once weekly for three weeks (ouch)

Five pairs of testes were removed through surgical castration from five rams randomly selected five days after the last treatment (ouch)

There was no significant difference in the semen parameters of all the rams before and after the treatment.

The volume of ejaculates was higher from weeks 4 to 16 compared to pre-treatment values.

The seminal pH were not significantly different.

No lesions were observed on the histological section of the testes.

It was concluded that repeated use of Ivermectin at the recommended dosage of 200 mg/kg did not alter semen parameters and testicular characteristics, and may not impair reproduction in Yankasa rams.

======

BREEDING RAMS

1986 Schroder et al - Effect of Ivermectin on the Reproductive Potential of Breeding Rams

Ivermectin was administered orally 6 times at 21d inervals at 400ug/kg to 10 Merion rams.

The semen of the 2 groups was similar before the first and after the last treatments.

The seminal pH of treated rams was lower during the periods following the first 5 treatments.

The volume of ejaculates of treated rams was generally higher during the periods following the first 5 treatments, but not consistently so.

No histological differences were observed in the testicular tissue of treated and control animals 9 days after the sixth treatment.

It was concluded that repeated treatment with ivermectin at the recommended dosage of 200 ug/kg will not impair the reproductive potential of rams

======

BEEF HEIFERS

1995 Larson et al - Effect of treatment with ivermectin on reproductive performance of yearling beef heifers

In heifers that were maintained on a marginal plane of nutrition, treatment with ivermectin not only improved weight gains during each recording period but also hastened the onset of puberty and improved the pregnancy rate during a 60-d breeding season.

1991 Zajac et al - The effect of parasite control on fertility in beef heifers

The effect of anthelmintic treatment on the growth and conception rate in beef heifers was studied in southwestern Virginia, USA

animals in the treatment group were given ivermectin (200 μg kg − )

No difference in conception rate was observed between the two groups, although the cumulative weight gain was significantly greater in treated than non-treated animals.

======

DAIRY HEIFERS

1999 Mejia et al - Effects of continuous ivermectin treatment from birth to puberty on growth and reproduction in dairy heifers

The effect of continuous ivermectin treatment from birth to puberty on growth and reproductive performance was studied in Holstein heifer calves grown on pastures in comparison to naturally nematode-infected, untreated animals.

We conclude that ivermectin treatment in dairy heifers may increase growth rate during development, advance the onset of ovarian function, and positively affect yearling pelvic area.

======

FRESIAN BULLS:

2011 El-Dein et al - FREEZABILITY, DNA INTEGRITY AND FERTILIZING CAPACITY OF SPERMATOZOA OF FRIESIAN BULLS TREATED WITH ANTI - HELMINTHIC DRUGS

bulls treated with 200 µg/kg of ivermectin (IVM)

After the second dose, bulls treated with IVM and LEV significantly (P<0.05) increased post-thawing motility, freezability and intact acrosome.

Bulls treated with IVM did not negatively influenced DNA integrity

In conclusion, treatment of Friesian bulls with Ivermectin as anti-helminthic drug at a level of 200 µg/kg live body weight improved post-thawing motility and freezability of spermatozoa, percentage of spermatozoa with intact acrosome, and maintained DNA integrity and subsequent fertilizing efficiency of bull spermatozoa as compared to control bulls

2016 Ghada et al - EFFECT OF ANTHELMINTICS DRUGS ON BIOCHEMICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF BULL FRIESIAN FROZEN SEMEN

Three different antihelmintic drugs were used in the present study (ivermectin, levamisole and albendazole) on Friesian bulls

The bulls treated with ivermectin showed significant increase in semen- ejaculate volume, sperm- cells concentration (x109 / ml), total sperm output ejaculate, seminal plasma total proteins

In conclusion: Ivermectin treatment improved semen qualities by increasing seminal volume and concentration

======

2001 Janett et al - Influence of Eqvalan® (ivermectin) on quality and freezability of stallion semen

Ivermectin was given orally to all stallions of the test groups at a therapuetic dose of 0.2 mg ivermectin/kg

During the experimental period, stallions treated with Eqvalan® had significantly better concentration (P < 0.0001) and motility (P < 0.0001) and viability (P = 0.0003) of semen also increased significantly for treated stallions.

Regarding morphology, normal sperm (P < 0.0001), major defects (P = 0.0027 and vacuoles (P = 0.0236) were significantly better in the Eqvalan® group.

Our results demonstrate that a single oral application of Eqvalan® did not negatively influence the quality and freezability of stallion semen in the nobreeding season. Rather, it seems that Eqvalan® has a favorable effect on stallion fertility as most sperm parameters examined were significantly improved in treated animals compared to control.

HUMANS:

1990 Pacque et al - Pregnancy outcome after inadvertent ivermectin treatment during community-based distribution

Since pregnancy testing during mass distribution campaigns is not feasible, the safety of ivermectin in pregnancy must be established

During a 3-year study, ivermectin was distributed to the population of a rubber plantation (14 000 people) in Liberia

it was calculated that about half of women in the first trimester of pregnancy are likely to be treated inadvertently.

203 children born to women inadvertently treated during pregnancy were identified.

In this limited sample, there was no significant difference in birth defects between treated and untreated mothers in the same population or compared with a reference population.

Children of treated and untreated mothers showed no difference in developmental status or disease patterns.

My Take…

I looked at 16 fertility studies:

Possible fertility issues in mice and rats.

Mixed studies on fertility in rabbits. Inconclusive.

No fertility issues in Rams, Heiffers, Bulls, Horses and Humans.

Improved fertility in Heiffers, Bulls and Horses.

My response to Dr.Mike Yeadon would be: “no, Ivermectin is not a violent anti-fertility drug”. It’s not even a non-violent “anti-fertility drug”. The peer reviewed literature doesn’t support such a statement and there is no real world evidence of this either.

Dr.Yeadon’s logic on “depopulation” completely falls apart as well. Young fertile people are not taking Ivermectin.

I would argue that Big Pharma’s “War on Ivermectin” has been one of the most costly blunders in the entire Pharmaceutical Industry’s history, instead of being some clever 5D chess game to trap the unvaccinated.

Millions of people have woken up to the corruption of Big Pharma - and if they lied about Ivermectin, they lied about statins, they lied about psychiatric drugs, they lied about childhood vaccines and they certainly lied about Influenza Vaccines and COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Stocks and profits are crashing, and Big pharma may never recover. 5D chess? I doubt it.

Why is Ivermectin under attack now?

Millions of people are now learning about Ivermectin’s cancer fighting capabilities and Ivermectin represents an existential threat to a multi $100 billion Cancer Drug Industry hell bent on bringing failed mRNA Vaccine technology onboard, to profit from millions of people suffering from Cancer and especially mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer.

Ivermectin also remains an existential threat to the rollout of new mRNA Vaccines for Disease X, whether that Disease X is Influenza H5N1, Monkeypox or something else. They will lock us down and tell us that the new mRNA Vaccines are the “only way out of this Pandemic”. And they will ensure you don’t have access to Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine.

It’s amazing how much hysteria one 5 minute clip can generate.

There is a lesson in there as well.

There will be a lot of unexpected things thrown at us this time around.

There is simply too much at stake.

And precisely because there really is so much at stake it has never been more important than now to stock up on life-saving products, so please use code IVM20 for 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, but all of the other incredible products like Fenbendazole, Doxycyline, VIR-X and organic full spectrum CBD oil.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

This flash sale ends Sunday evening, August 25th, 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline