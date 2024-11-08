Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon injections.

Since the rollout of the “pandemic,” ivermectin was savaged by the quisling MSM, the various illegitimate Federal government agencies and their CDC, WHO, UN, WEF, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofit” foundations, et al. partners-in-crime.

The scientific community performed fraudulent “Trust the Science” studies, and their coconspirator “peer reviewed” journals hurriedly published them in a coordinated effort to discredit ivermectin.

These Crimes Against Humanity were perpetrated in order to push through the EUA “experimental” DEATHVAX™ that BigPharma manufactured on behalf of their DoD, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, and NIAID handlers without any human studies precisely because the entire Modified mRNA platform was useless and deadly and always harmed the animals in their trials.

But the real studies all irrefutably showed that ivermectin was, unlike the “vaccines,” actually exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at treating PSYOP-19.

But the wholly captured and criminal FDA, the very same FDA that attempted to seal away Pfizer’s corrupt research for 75 years, was shilling hard against the Nobel Prize winning “horse paste” medicine; to wit:

We also know that ivermectin is an integral part of the synergistic ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer treatment approach, and also cures a variety of other ailments far better than any BigPharma offerings.

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Thankfully, you can now purchase this wonder drug for your horse, cat, dog, cattle, sheep, and even pet swine. And you don’t even need a prescription.

PetMectin is human-grade pure ivermectin. It comes in standard 12mg tablets. It is significantly less expensive than all other ivermectin tablets and capsules currently on the market. You get 50 tablets for $69.95, plus shipping.

But it gets even better.

All 2nd Smartest Guy subscribers receive 10% off by using code 2SGPET.

Treat and protect your beloved companions with PetMectin.

And don’t forget about PetDazole, FishCycline, the organic full spectrum CBD-X, and the powerful nutraceutical VIR-X as well.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

