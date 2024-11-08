Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon injections.
Since the rollout of the “pandemic,” ivermectin was savaged by the quisling MSM, the various illegitimate Federal government agencies and their CDC, WHO, UN, WEF, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofit” foundations, et al. partners-in-crime.
The scientific community performed fraudulent “Trust the Science” studies, and their coconspirator “peer reviewed” journals hurriedly published them in a coordinated effort to discredit ivermectin.
These Crimes Against Humanity were perpetrated in order to push through the EUA “experimental” DEATHVAX™ that BigPharma manufactured on behalf of their DoD, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, and NIAID handlers without any human studies precisely because the entire Modified mRNA platform was useless and deadly and always harmed the animals in their trials.
But the real studies all irrefutably showed that ivermectin was, unlike the “vaccines,” actually exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at treating PSYOP-19.
But the wholly captured and criminal FDA, the very same FDA that attempted to seal away Pfizer’s corrupt research for 75 years, was shilling hard against the Nobel Prize winning “horse paste” medicine; to wit:
We also know that ivermectin is an integral part of the synergistic ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer treatment approach, and also cures a variety of other ailments far better than any BigPharma offerings.
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
"They" could not get Emergency use authorization for the bioweapon , which gave them (WHO/GATES/FAUCI et al) immunity from liability for the scamdemic saving grace! Since Iver is a known anti viral with FDA approval, they had to go to war on it. Now that RFK jr is , maybe the truth will come out and we will see justice!
2SG Actually the FDA removed this tweet after being sued without apology. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/27/health/fda-ivermectin-lawsuit/index.html I look at Elon as being sketchy for sure as he does own Neuralink and could be the provider of the chips Klaus Schwab says everyone will need to have for the new economy. Bill Gates has patent 060606 which turns humans into crypto miners and will be awarded crypto for tasks (Enslavement I believe). We have to hope Trump stays true to his word that as long as he is POTUS there will be no CBDC's. I feel mass genocide is coming and with a Harris Administration it would have been swift. With Trump it might be a more scenic ride. The O'Biden Administration did sign agreement without Congress or Senate approval: World leaders did adopt a significant agreement called the Pact for the Future during the Summit of the Future held in September 2024. We must demand that Trump rescind this agreement. The UN feared Trump becoming POTUS so hopefully their nightmares could come true.