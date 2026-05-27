The gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” do not discriminate against any of its recipients, and sooner or later the latent VAIDS adverse events express themselves in all kinds of ailments, with the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic being the most common symptoms; to wit:

@PamBondi has Covid vaccine induced thyroid cancer. @SusieWiles47 has Covid vaccine induced breast cancer. &



@TulsiGabbard ‘s husband has Covid vaccine induced bone cancer.



Meanwhile their employer absolutely refuses to pull the Covid shots from the market. What a country. Source

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) was deliberately refusing to disclose their latest cancer data for years, but they finally relented and dropped 2023’s updated data and it is grim, to say the least:

All of this perfectly lines up with what this Substack has been diligently reporting on for many years now in terms of the “vaccine” induced severe adverse events:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

An X user questioned whether the Trump Administration’s inner circle was in fact actually succumbing to VAIDS:

And the response was most appropriate:

Unfortunately, you have it backwards. Given the mandates, the lack of safety testing, the propaganda, the public assurances, and the plausible pathway the burden of proof is on the vaccinators to prove that this is NOT the result of the shots.



I encourage all of the aforementioned political figures to release their full medical records and to biopsy and sequence the cancer cells and release the results publicly.



My question to you is — why didn't you think of this and call for this first? The status quo isn't neutral. Source

The chances of “vaccine” spike proteins (SP2) and SV40 promotor sequences turning up in the biopsies of all of these political figures is around 100%.

And we know that SP2 suppresses the p53 protein which is responsible for naturally preventing cancers, while SV40 promotor sequences are highly carcinogenic; in other words, a two-pronged vector attack that is driving this turbo cancer scourge.

Which brings us to today’s poll question:

If only someone could finally convince Mister Operation Warp Speed & Co. to once and for all pull the Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ from the marketplace with extreme prejudice, initiate mass arrests of the NWO globopedo bioterrorists, and tip them off about the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, the plethora of VAIDS symptoms, as well as gain-of-function viral releases, the seasonal flu and even common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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