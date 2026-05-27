Is The Trump Administration's Inner Circle Experiencing A Turbo Cancer Epidemic?
PLEASE VOTE IN TODAY'S POLL & 🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED 🇺🇸
The gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” do not discriminate against any of its recipients, and sooner or later the latent VAIDS adverse events express themselves in all kinds of ailments, with the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic being the most common symptoms; to wit:
@PamBondi has Covid vaccine induced thyroid cancer.
@SusieWiles47 has Covid vaccine induced breast cancer. &
@TulsiGabbard ‘s husband has Covid vaccine induced bone cancer.
Meanwhile their employer absolutely refuses to pull the Covid shots from the market. What a country.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) was deliberately refusing to disclose their latest cancer data for years, but they finally relented and dropped 2023’s updated data and it is grim, to say the least:
All of this perfectly lines up with what this Substack has been diligently reporting on for many years now in terms of the “vaccine” induced severe adverse events:
Etc. & etc. & etc.
An X user questioned whether the Trump Administration’s inner circle was in fact actually succumbing to VAIDS:
And the response was most appropriate:
Unfortunately, you have it backwards. Given the mandates, the lack of safety testing, the propaganda, the public assurances, and the plausible pathway the burden of proof is on the vaccinators to prove that this is NOT the result of the shots.
I encourage all of the aforementioned political figures to release their full medical records and to biopsy and sequence the cancer cells and release the results publicly.
My question to you is — why didn't you think of this and call for this first? The status quo isn't neutral.
The chances of “vaccine” spike proteins (SP2) and SV40 promotor sequences turning up in the biopsies of all of these political figures is around 100%.
And we know that SP2 suppresses the p53 protein which is responsible for naturally preventing cancers, while SV40 promotor sequences are highly carcinogenic; in other words, a two-pronged vector attack that is driving this turbo cancer scourge.
Which brings us to today’s poll question:
If only someone could finally convince Mister Operation Warp Speed & Co. to once and for all pull the Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ from the marketplace with extreme prejudice, initiate mass arrests of the NWO globopedo bioterrorists, and tip them off about the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, the plethora of VAIDS symptoms, as well as gain-of-function viral releases, the seasonal flu and even common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
Stay tuned for exciting new product launches from RESOLVX HEALTH, which will be coming very soon!
🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE SALE 🇺🇸 has been extended, so please use code CREAM25 for 25% off on ALL of the amazing lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the newly released Ivermectin Cream, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!
🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE SALE 🇺🇸 ends Sunday, May 31st (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CREAM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
The money men are heavily invested in having a return on their RNA investments. There are over 200 active RNA research initiatives ongoing. Lilly announced they are going in at 3.8 Billion by buying 3 vaccine companies. They have made so much money selling their GLP1 weight loss injections they need to spend the money. Who cares if the lawsuits are piling up on the harm that GLP1 have caused. It is a oxymoron issue that our medical profession doesn't understand that when 2/3 of the weight loss comes from muscle cell degradation it is a signal that great harm is being done. So, turbo cancers be damned! Small potatoes.
…. And the ACOG wants every pregnant woman jabbed 🤬