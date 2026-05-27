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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
11h

The money men are heavily invested in having a return on their RNA investments. There are over 200 active RNA research initiatives ongoing. Lilly announced they are going in at 3.8 Billion by buying 3 vaccine companies. They have made so much money selling their GLP1 weight loss injections they need to spend the money. Who cares if the lawsuits are piling up on the harm that GLP1 have caused. It is a oxymoron issue that our medical profession doesn't understand that when 2/3 of the weight loss comes from muscle cell degradation it is a signal that great harm is being done. So, turbo cancers be damned! Small potatoes.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
11h

…. And the ACOG wants every pregnant woman jabbed 🤬

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