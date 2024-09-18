This Substack has been diligently reporting on all of the unprecedented ailments that have “suddenly” started to plague humanity ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout…

…and now we have what may be most appropriately termed Turbo Alzheimer’s Disease, which is afflicting not just the elderly, but all ages, even children.

According to a recent research study entitled, A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer’s disease, we have further corroboration of just how deadly these “vaccines” really are, and now they induce severe prion-based diseases, which result in early onset dementia and Turbo Alzheimer’s Disease (TAD); positing the following:

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic extend to concerns about vaccine side effects, particularly potential links to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The aim of the study was straightforward and unambiguous:

This study investigates the association between COVID-19 vaccination and the onset of AD and its prodromal state, mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

The design was comprehensive, with a large and high quality sample size:

A nationwide, retrospective cohort study leveraging data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service was conducted. The study, conducted in Seoul, South Korea, analyzed data from a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above, totaling 558 017 individuals. Participants were divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, with vaccinations including mRNA and cDNA vaccines. The study focused on AD and MCI incidences post-vaccination, identified via ICD-10 codes, using multivariable logistic and Cox regression analyses. Patients with vascular dementia or Parkinson’s disease served as controls.

The results were truly horrifying:

Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (odds ratio [OR]: 1.225; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.025–1.464; P = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; CI: 1.845–3.064; P < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group. No significant relationship was found with vascular dementia or Parkinson’s disease.

Here is what “a significantly higher incidence of AD” and MCI looks like graphically:

And the study conclusions are absolutely damning, further condemning this Modified mRNA poison platform that should make anyone and everyone enraged and profoundly disturbed:

Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD and MCI. This warrants the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts.

There is no need for further research, because BigPharma and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers always knew the exact nature of just how dangerous and deadly these “vaccines” really were. We know that the COVID-19 bioweapon patent holders like the DoD and NIH performed their animal research studies showing devastating adverse events that meant this platform could never ever have made it to human trials, which is why they cooked up their PSYOP-19 scamdemic in the first place; this was the only way they could have forced these deadly gene altering interventions on the populace under the cover of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) precisely because there was no other way possible to pull off their global depopulation scheme.

Luckily, there may be treatment protocols to possibly reverse this TAD epidemic:

And here is an especially fascinating anecdotal experience reversing late stage AD:

Even blood transfusions may now induce TAD and MCI:

The cure for this novel “vaccine” induced TAD and MCI outbreak may very well be the following protocol, which also treats turbo cancers, etc. may be the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

