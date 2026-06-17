The most revered superstar oncologists in the world have remission rates of around 8% for their chemotherapy “treatments” for five years, whereas this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal crowdsourced ‘subscriber success stories’ have a remission rate of more than 85% for an indefinite period of time.

Chemo’s real survival rate? About 8% Radiologist who’s seen it firsthand drops the truth. “If I get cancer, I’m not walking through the hospital door. I’ve watched too many patients die from the chemo not the cancer. The treatment is what kills them. Source

The grim admission translated:

So here, this patient, personally, I'm a radiologist. If I have cancer, I don't go through the door of the hospital. I have seen too many patients die from the effects of chemotherapy. I think you know, but the public doesn't, fifty percent of cancer patients die from their aggressive treatment….

Let us revisit two case studies that irrefutably prove that repurposed cancer therapies are superior to the Medical-Industrial Complex legacy “treatments;” to wit:

Our first comment is particularly fascinating since two unrelated animal studies accidentally stumbled across Fenbendazole as an irrefutable cancer; the first study involved beagles that the researchers could not induce cancer no matter what they tried, and they finally extrapolated that all of the dogs that they could not sicken were at some point dewormed with Fenbendazole, while the other cancer researcher was forced to deworm her humanized mice with Fenbendazole and was also unable to induce cancer in her lab animals — what is unsurprising is that in both cases the cancer researchers did not pursue this obvious cancer cure which we may assume was prohibited by their BigPharma patrons.

Third time’s the charm, but only thanks to the synergistic treatment protocol that will be included at the end of this article.

The next comment is so incredible and is what makes this Substack such a passion project for saving lives and helping people survive the Medical Industrial Complex iatrocide grinder:

Circling back to the veterinary applications of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin as a potent cancer combination therapy we have yet another miraculous case study:

Saving our beloved furry family members from the Veterinary-Industrial Complex is also so very important, and reducing carbohydrates (i.e. sugars [commercial dog food is mostly cheap carbs, diseased proteins, toxic additives, etc.]) for all carbon based lifeforms suffering from cancer is critical for recovery.

As this Substack has chronicled, most oncologists are very much closed-minded and profoundly offended by even the mere suggestion of inexpensive repurposed compounds that actually work, and they will belittle their patients as they poison them with legacy cancer “treatments” that have stratospheric profit margins.

When this email was forwarded to yours truly — with additional context provided via phone conversation in strict confidence — the especially encouraging takeaway was that more and more oncologists and their staff are now starting to appreciate that there is a much better way to cure cancer.

Which brings us to the aforementioned email:

Here is the text slightly reformatted for easier reading:

I want to share a story of hope with you. This is a 48 y/o female diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer stage 4. She was given a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer with extensive lymphadenopathy: Mediastinal, bilateral cervical, and abdominal lymphadenopathy. Osseous metastases T4 vertebral body and left posterior iliac. She was getting ready to start chemotherapy, when I met her and spoke to her about IverX and FenbenX and I gave her instructions how to take them in combination of her treatment. She started your products prior to start chemotherapy and faithfully continued throughout the whole process. She started chemotherapy on 8/13/25, by 10/13/25, her PET scan revealed: “Resolution of the previously seen hypermetabolic bilateral cervical neck, mediastinal, right axillary, and abdominal pelvic adenopathy as well as resolution of the previously seen activity in the T4 vertebral body and left posterior iliac as described above; consistent with an excellent therapeutic response. Currently there is no PET/CT evidence of malignancy.” Despite of GREAT results, she continued maintenance chemo in combination of IverX and FenbenX and underwent a CT of chest, abd/pelvis on 1/16/26 that revealed: “No evidence of metastatic spread disease to the abdomen or pelvis. No hepatic masses there are fluid density hepatic cysts detailed above



unchanged. No abdominal pelvic lymphadenopathy. No acute abdominopelvic process. See body report for details and nonemergent finding.” Thanks again for giving hope and saving lives!!

As written about previously, readers of this Substack know about several quality chemotherapy research studies that showed far superior outcomes when using Ivermectin in combination with chemo versus chemo alone — unsurprisingly, none of the researchers included an Ivermectin only group to compare against a chemotherapy only group for obvious reasons.

For example:

These findings demonstrated that ivermectin significantly enhanced the anti-cancer efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to tumor cells, especially in the drug-resistant cells. Thus, ivermectin, a FDA-approved antiparasitic drug, could potentially be used in combination with chemotherapeutic agents to treat cancers and in particular, the drug-resistant cancers. Ivermectin increased the sensitivity of the cells to chemotherapeutic drugs. a-c The cell viability of sensitive or resistant HCT-8 cells ( a ), MCF-7 cells ( b ) and K562 cells ( c ) after treated with vincristine or adriamycin with or without different concentrations of ivermectin (IVM) for 48 h. Cell viability was determined by MTT assay. The numbers in the figure keys represent the concentrations (μM) of IVM. Cells treated with vehicle serve as a blank control. Abbreviations: IVM, ivermectin; S, vincristine-sensitive HCT-8 cells; R, vincristine-resistant HCT-8 cells; SM, adriamycin-sensitive MCF-7 cells; RM, adriamycin-resistant MCF-7 cells; SK, adriamycin-sensitive K562 cells; RK, adriamycin-resistant K562 cells. All experiments were conducted in quintuplicates and data were expressed as the mean ± SD (n = 5)

The authors concluded:

In summary, our study reveals that IVM increased the sensitivity of tumor cells, including the drug-sensitive or resistant cancer cells, solid tumor cells or leukemia cells, to the chemotherapeutic drugs. It is the first time to show that IVM could reverse multidrug resistance in vivo. Mechanistically, IVM directly interacts with the extracellular domain of EGFR, and reverses the drug resistance by inhibiting the EGFR/ERK/Akt/NF-κB pathway to downregulate the expression of P-gp. Therefore, we propose that IVM might be used clinically as a therapy to resolve the MDR problem, given that IVM has already been approved in human use.

Whether or not this oncology nurse practitioner knew about these Ivermectin and chemo research studies or not, one thing is absolutely certain: this oncology nurse practitioner unequivocally saved the patient’s life.

And this oncology nurse practitioner will now save many more lives because this intelligent and kind person will continue to share with patients the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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