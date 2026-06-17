2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy P -Cheryls Legacy's avatar
Nancy P -Cheryls Legacy
29m

I am an Optometric Tech so I do the Medical History for our EHR. Every time someone mentions Cancer I ask them if they are familiar with IVM & Fenbendazole or Mendazole for Cancer. Rarely, has any patient ever heard of the protocol. I always tell them to research it, along with Dr. Makis and Dr. Marik plus to read his his Cancer book. Stunning they have never been told, seen anything on the news or even had a friend suggest there are options besides killing Chemo & Radiation.

Reply
Share
Den Arto's avatar
Den Arto
1hEdited

8% Survival rate for chemo torture! How does this differ from the Spanish Inquisition? We pronounce you damned (going to die). We torture you for months. Then if God wills it you have an 8% chance of avoiding damnation.

Only difference is people volunteer for it persuaded by their medical inquisitioners. Hopefully it wont take centuries for people to wake up from the psyop of the medical inquisition.

Lots of good alternatives out there if you become a medical heretic. Check out substacks by Dr Marik and AMidwesternDoctor (Forgotten Medicine).

The Cancer Genome Project, or more precisely the response to it, revealed the fraud. In the early 2000s they tested 10K DNA samples from cancer cells and found NO correlation between the type of cancer and the gene mutations. Not even in some cells from the same tumor! It disproved the entire Somatic Mutation Theory of Cancer.

Did that stop or even slow the cancer industry that is based on this discredited crap. Not at all. Still making the same claims that cancer is a disease caused by mutations. And using the same useless murderous treatments. They just made their explanations for why it is genetic more complex and obtuse. Rube Goldberg would be jealous.

According to the Metabolic Theory of Cancer, cancer is caused by cells reverting to mostly anaerobic metabolism from the normally predominate aerobic metabolism. This aberrant state causes cancer and in addition causes random mutations. Well we have an experimental gene therapy (aka Covid19 vacs) that causes micro-clotting throughout the body. This would of course create areas of low oxygenation due to insufficient blood flow. That would likely cause cells to revert to anaerobic metabolism, thus more likely to become cancerous.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture