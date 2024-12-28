This Substack has been exposing the deadly criminal fraud of not just human vaccines, but, also, of the ongoing poisoning of our beloved pets…

…and now we have the following horrifying article that further corroborates the horrors of our Medical-Veterinary Industrial Complex.

by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

A top U.S. veterinarian has exposed the plan to surreptitiously euthanize the nations pets via the standard vaccination schedule recommended by the CDC.

Dr. John Robb, a Connecticut vet with over 32 years of experience, says he believes the current recommended vaccine schedule can lead to serious health issues in pets, including vomiting, tumours at the injection site, immune diseases and even death from anaphylaxis.

Expose-news.com reports: Dr. John Robb founded the Protect the Pets movement, a grassroots effort aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of over-vaccination in veterinary medicine. The movement seeks to promote responsible vaccination practices, protect animal companions from harm and advocate for changes to existing rabies vaccination laws in the United States.

He clashed with Mars/Banfield over his refusal to administer unnecessary rabies booster shots to pets. He believed that the vaccination protocols were driven by profit rather than science and animal welfare. Mars/Banfield, on the other hand, adhered to standard industry practices.

Mars, Inc. is a multinational confectionery, food and pet care company. It owns Banfield Pet Hospital, a veterinary chain with over 900 locations.

As a result of his stance, Mars/Banfield terminated Dr. Robb’s franchise agreement and in 2012 took control of his Banfield hospital in Stamford, Connecticut. Dr. Robb was subsequently put on probation for 25 years by the Connecticut State Board of Veterinary Medicine.

As well as putting Dr. Robb’s license on probation for 25 years, the Board banned him from administering rabies vaccines to animals during the entire probationary period and ordered his practice to be supervised and undergo random audits.

Undeterred, Dr. Robb founded the Protect the Pets movement, aiming to educate pet owners about the realities of over-vaccination and inspire veterinary professionals to prioritise animal health over profits.

In a video he posted on his Facebook page in 2021 he explained what motivates him to campaign for pet’s health despite the legal repercussions. He describes the same corruption and domination by large corporations in pet healthcare as is seen in human healthcare. We recommend watching his video which you can do HERE.

Dr. Robb argues that the standard vaccination protocols, which recommend giving the same amount of vaccine to all pets regardless of their size, can be detrimental to smaller animals. He claims that this approach can lead to over-vaccination, which can cause adverse reactions in pets.

He advocates for titre testing, a blood test that determines if a pet has sufficient antibodies to fight off diseases. He believes that this approach can help prevent over-vaccination and reduce the risk of adverse reactions.

Dr. Robb has seen firsthand the harm caused by over-vaccination. He has treated pets that have suffered from vaccine-related injuries and has even lost patients due to adverse reactions. This experience has driven his crusade to raise awareness about the potential risks of vaccinating animals.

Dr. Robb’s concerns about vaccinating animals are rooted in the veterinary oath, which emphasises the importance of using scientific knowledge and skills for the benefit of animal health and welfare. He believes that veterinarians have a responsibility to prioritise the well-being of their patients and to use the latest scientific research to inform their decisions.

In the video below, Dr. Robb speaks to Neal from Growlies Pet Foods. They discussed the problems with vaccines for dogs, a healthy diet for dogs and his campaign to improve the healthcare for and well-being of pets.

Growlies was acquired by Dane Creek Capital Corp. at the beginning of 2021 and its website is no longer available. A copy of the transcript for the video below, originally published on Growlies’ website, has been archived on the Wayback Machine HERE.

Just as they sicken humanity in order to make them lifelong patients that can be prematurely murdered via extraordinarily profitable iatrogenesis, so too are they going after our cherished furry family members…

