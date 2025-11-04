An important update to the following article which exposed the go-to oncology drug with the highest profit margin of any “treatment” in medicine…

…looking at past data on chemotherapy further exposes the grim reality that BigPharma is desperate to suppress; to wit:

NEWS: Chemo failure rate is 97.7% in Australia and 97.9% in USA over 5 year period “A comprehensive 2004 analysis of randomized controlled trials across 22 major adult cancers in Australia and the US estimated that cytotoxic (traditional) chemotherapy contributes to 5-year survival in only 2.1–2.3% of cases overall. “ “This means that, across all cancers treated with chemotherapy, it directly enables long-term survival for a small fraction of patients, with a corresponding failure rate (death within 5 years) of 97.7–97.9% when considering its isolated impact” Source: Grok 3 sourced from 2004 Graeme Morgan et al: The contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adult malignancies, published in the Elsevier Journal: Clinical Oncology “The overall contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA.” “As the 5-year relative survival rate for cancer in Australia is now over 60%, it is clear that cytotoxic chemotherapy only makes a minor contribution to cancer survival” Source

And chemotherapy is the only drug that oncologists get a direct cut from, making it that much more unethical, with conflicts of interest never disclosed:

The only reason Chemotherapy is used is because doctors make money from it. It doesn’t work 97% of the time. If Ford Motor Company made an automobile that exploded 97% of the time, would they still be in business?

With the rollout at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” cancer rates exploded as did oncology expenditures, and excess mortality:

The “$afe and Effective” is exceedingly effective at unsafe “treatments” that represent BigPharma’s last cash cow; namely, oncology expenditures.

With demographics that never experienced surging cancer rates:

If cancer is more than a $300 billion a year business, then why would BigPharma ever want to discover a cure?

Thankfully, readers of this Substack have known for many years that there is ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight (that works over 85% of the time), while also healing asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X