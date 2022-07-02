I was speaking with a colleague the other day, and we were debating whether CIA and NIH asset Ralph Baric and his co-conspirators at the Wuhan Virology Lab were knowingly attempting to induce Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with their COVID-19 bioweapon research.

The substack article we were referencing was written by Walter Chesnut in which he deduced that the lab-made Spike Protein causes Amyloid plaques and a dangerous “tangled” iteration of the protein called Tau.

When Tau tangles, or “tangled Tau” and beta-amyloid plaques accumulate in large enough numbers, these microscopic brain protein fragments impede a person’s ability to think and remember; this condition is diagnosed as AD.

Without getting too technical, I called this potential phenomenon Accelerated AD (AAD), concluding that AAD will impact all demographics that subjected themselves to the DEATHVAX™. Yes, even children.

Walter Chesnut made the following point:

However, it has since been discovered that the PRESENCE of Amyloid greatly ACCELERATES the deposition of Tau. This is most likely why the elderly, and those that have certain Amyloid-expressing conditions, experience more severe disease.

In naturally occurring cases of AD the amount of tangled Tau is around 1%, but with the introduction of the Spike Protein there is an hyper-production of tangled Tau. Tangled Tau is a misfolded or disordered protein, and as such is extraordinarily harmful.

Therefore, I believe the Spike Protein is inducing massive amounts of hyperphosphorylated Tau, which is creating the fibrils. This explains the AD, PD and even can explain the sudden cardiac deaths, as Tauopathies effect both the CNS and the peripheral autonomic nervous system.

Basically, the Spike Protein (especially the gene therapy variant which has two lab-made proline modifications, thus making it even more deadly over time) induces the endogenous production of fibriles which kick off a whole range of adverse events over time, and ultimately cause premature death.

All demographics will experience this “geriatric” disease, even children.

All demographics will experience premature death.

Walter Chesnut’s full article:

At the end of our conversation, I asked my associate if the bioweapon perpetrators specifically knew that they were targeting endogenous abnormal Tau production with their Gain of Function (GoF) research. My associate replied that he was 100% certain that they always knew about Tau, prion-based diseases, cardiac damage, etc.

The more toxic Tau buildup, the greater the AAD brain damage. The greater the AAD brain damage, the easier it is to control and depopulate said AAD brain damaged swaths of the population.

And now just a few days later we have incontrovertible proof; to wit:

Because there is a very good chance that the above tweet will at some point be taken down, I am posting the four screen shots and the link to the study that further establishes the crime.

Let’s start with the obvious: the year of publication was 2014.

Researcher 'Shibo Jiang' from Fudan University, Shanghai and the rest of the team were all CCP assets. They also happened to have ties with Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci and his NIH.

We know that COVID-19 had GoF HIV and TB insertions.

We know that the DEATHVAX™ causes VAIDS.

We also know that the Tau protein was discovered in 1975. By 1985 researchers had already linked Tau to abnormal protein deposits found in the brains of AD patients. Tau was proven to be one of the causes of intracellular neurofibrillary tangles.

By 2014 all researchers studying AD and Beta-amyloid fibrils knew about Tau. And researchers studying HIV-1 and virus attachments in relation to AD and Beta-amyloid fibrils all knew about the role Tau plays in neurodegenerative disease.

The CCP and NIH researchers also all knew that “amyloid fibriles play an important role in microbial infection.” Read that last part again.

Thus, they all knew they were infecting and transfecting people with AAD via their lab-made Spike Protein.

Enter Walter Chesnut again:

The very same CCP and NIH researchers always knew that their lab-modified Spike Protein cytotoxin would be a kind of self-replicating or self-generating Amyloidogenic protein.

The Modified mRNA gene therapy injection swaps out the Uracil component of the five naturally occurring RNA nucleobases for the synthetic Pseudouridine. The former lasts around 2 minutes in the body, while the latter lasts indefinitely.

Ergo, the lab-made Spike Protein of the DEATHVAX™ may be self-replicating indefinitely.

Ergo, tangled Tau production may be endogenously accelerating indefinitely.

Ergo, those that subjected themselves to the gene therapy are all experiencing Long COVID, even if they “feel” fine.

Long Covid may be premature AD, or AAD.

Ergo, those that subjected themselves to the gene therapy all have the dangerous tangled Tau endogenously slowly growing inside them as a direct function of the modified Spike Proteins that are perpetually being produced by the Modified mRNA and as such are persistently inducing the cascading neurological damage, even if they “feel” fine.

By the way, most AD sufferers “feel” fine, even while they are anything but.

Therefore, the researchers that created COVID-19 and the slow kill bioweapon injectables always knew exactly what they were devising.

They knew that this entire PSYOP-19 program would slowly but surely wipe out the planet, and what easier members of society to cull than those suffering from AAD?

The doubly infantilized — on the cultural (Death Cultist) and neurological (DEATHVAX™) levels — owning nothing in their frozen catatonic grins will all be happily depopulated off of the planet by the One World Government technocrats ushering in their 4th Industrial Revolution.

They always knew!

Do NOT comply.

