As a combination therapy these two drugs offer a highly synergistic approach to curing a wide range of ailments from slow kill bioweapon injection damage to prion-based diseases to (turbo) cancers, etc.

by Ethan Huff

During the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "pandemic," the powers that be made it a top priority to discourage and even prevent the general public from using ivermectin as a prophylactic, instead pushing masks and "vaccines." Well now there is another use for ivermectin that is sure to put it right back in Big Pharma's crosshairs, and it involves the treatment of cancer.

One of the "side effects" of taking ivermectin for COVID, it turns out, is that it also helps prevent cancer cells and tumors from forming. This could be very helpful for those dealing with the sudden onset of "turbo cancer," a phenomenon that appeared not long after the launch of Operation Warp Speed.

If "fully vaccinated" people who got jabbed for COVID had easy access to ivermectin, many of them could potentially find relief and healing from it. And even better is the fact that fenbendazole, another anti-parasite drug, also works to fight against cancer.

"What would happen if one did a combination therapy for both the prevention and treatment of cancer using BOTH ivermectin and fenbendazole?" asks "2nd Smartest Guy in the World" on his Substack. "The synergistic pairing would be far more effective than just using one of these miraculous drugs."

Ivermectin and quercetin together fight prion diseases

When taken together, ivermectin and fenbendazole deliver a one-two punch to cancer. When combined with other anti-cancer nutrients such as quercetin, vitamins C and D, and curcumin, the effects are even more pronounced.

Preclinical studies show that both ivermectin and fenbendazole exhibit cytotoxic effects against cancer cells. The two drugs also inhibit the growth and spread of cancerous tumors.

"The mechanisms underlying these effects appear to involve disruption of critical cellular processes, leading to cancer cell death," wrote Sid Belzberg in a paper cited by one of 2nd Smartest Guy in the World's readers.

Both ivermectin and fenbendazole are off-patent drugs, meaning their original intended use as licensed has expired and they have become generics. This allows for many different generic drug manufacturers, including a slew of them across India, to produce them cheaply and abundantly.

United States regulators make it hard to access them without a prescription – unless you purchase the versions available for pets – but they are out there. And when combined with other anti-cancer vitamins and minerals they show incredible promise in cancer prevention and mitigation.

You will be hard-pressed to find much helpful information about these two drugs in the mainstream, though. Because they are off-patent, ivermectin and fenbendazole bring in minimal profits, which means pharmaceutical companies are not interested in promoting them or touting their benefits.

Belzberg makes the case for ivermectin and fenbendazole to be compounded with other complementary substances to create a synergistic anti-cancer concoction that is safe and effective for widespread use.

"Despite these challenges, the repurposing of these compounds carries potential advantages that justify further exploration," Belzberg wrote. "Since the safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of these substances are well-known, their development as anticancer agents could be faster and less expensive than for new drugs."

"Furthermore, the successful repurposing of these compounds could provide a cost-effective way to expand anticancer treatments, possibly improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs."

Another paper by Belzberg suggests that taking ivermectin with quercetin can synergistically fight prion diseases, also known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, or TSEs.

TSEs represent a group of fatal neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the misfolding of the prion protein, or PrP.

"The promise shown by ivermectin and quercetin in their potential anti-prion activities and their modulation of tauopathy offers an interesting avenue for further exploration," he wrote.

More tips and tricks to beating cancer without chemotherapy or radiation can be found at PreventCancer.news.

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

