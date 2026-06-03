2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

The movie is 12 Monkeys, not Moneys. This creep needs to pay the ultimate price for attempted murder.

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1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

I am very glad to be well informed on the criminal activity that has been going on behind our backs in the NIH. The average citizen still has no clue about the actual origin of CV-19, or the deadliness of the vaccine, and why so many are still dying from vaccine induced heart attacks and turbo cancers.

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