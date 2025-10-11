There is not a single safe and effective vaccine that has a quality RCT study with placebo control establishing safety, efficacy, or necessity; in fact, all vaccines are depopulation products in varying degrees and rates of slow kill.

Now that seasonal cold and flu season is fast approaching, the usual sociopath BigPharma vaccine peddlers and their CIA Mockingbird MSM quislings are out in full force urging all brainwashed slaves to rush out and subject themselves to ever more deadly injections that not only do not prevent the infections or attenuate symptoms, but actually greatly increase the chances for coming down with that which they can never protect from!

Also, it is scientifically impossible to prevent a respiratory illness by injecting the deltoid with any substance known to mankind.

But it gets worse, way worse; to wit:

🚨 Two Studies Confirm Flu Shots Actually INCREASE Your Risk of Flu (+27%) AND Other Infections (+340%) 📍 Shrestha et al (Cleveland Clinic): +27% risk of influenza 📍 Cowling et al: +340% risk of non-influenza infections (coronaviruses, rhinoviruses, coxsackie/echoviruses, etc.) Source

So, not a single quality study showing safety and efficacy whatsoever, but a robust study with 40,000 participants irrefutably established that your chances of coming down with the flu and other infections by taking these seasonal vaccines increases exponentially, not to mention the plethora of possible other VAIDS adverse events.

And there are many other studies showing the very same results of just what a dangerous scam this entire flu vaccine program really is, as well as every single other injection out there.

All while President Operation Warp Speed was out there yesterday shilling for these flu and PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that he had allegedly subjected himself to, if we are to believe that he received any hot batches of these poison injections.

If anyone is genuinely worried about the seasonal flu, colds, gain of function lab made viral releases, or “vaccine” shedding, then the best courses of action that you can take are to avoid any and all vaccines, administer a powerful nutraceutical like VIR-X which prevents viral infection, improves immune support, is anti-cancer, and extremely anti-inflammatory, as well as cycle the Nobel prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin.

Also, the following treatment approach is not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but it also heals asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin disorders, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

