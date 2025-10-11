2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
7h

Typos and formatting has been (mostly) edited.

Apologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

Of course! They negatively impact the immune system and degrade it. We could confirm the fact that having a blood value of Vitamin D over 50 ng's negates the risk of the flu. A study they will never do because it would destroy the vaccine industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture