In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound crowdsourcing series we have yet another miraculous trio of success stories.

Longtime readers are well aware of the dangers of chemotherapy, whose only guarantee lies in the financial enrichment of the oncologists and the Medical-Industrial Complex that they slavishly serve…

…so it is of little surprise that more and more people are starting to make the connections, and are taking their lives into their own hands with inexpensive repurposed compounds that actually work; to wit:

The synergistic combination of fenbendazole and ivermectin in myriad anecdotal cases yields similar rapid positive outcomes as chronicled across many of this Substack’s articles.

Our next case is truly remarkable, and further drives home the point that oncologists who diagnose anyone as “terminal” are needlessly and even criminally guaranteeing certain death for their patients — all end-of-life diagnoses go against the core tenet of the Hippocratic Oath by giving up on the patient which in turn promotes a kind of nocebo effect, or hopelessness and resignation — and yet, thankfully, because Lew refused to believe his oncologists and became extremely proactive, he is not only with us, but rapidly recuperating:

These subscriber cases are beyond inspirational and represent the touchstone for the crowdsourcing of cures for all kinds of diseases that the Medical-Industrial Complex desperately needs to suppress for their sickcare model of profit maximization at the expense of innocent patient lives.

The next anecdotal story was emailed to yours truly by a subscriber, and represents said alternative medical treatment crowdsourcing whereby informed people go out into the real world and help spread lifesaving knowledge:

In December of 2023 our favorite local fruits and vegetables stand vendor at the famous St Lawrence Market in Toronto was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The prognosis for him was very grim. I mentioned to him that as a primary healthgiver to my brother-in-law who had late stage 3 multiple Myeloma in November of 2020 with an identical [end-of-life] prognosis that I put him on a keto diet with no sugar and had him taking fenbendazole, quercetin and D3 in large doses. He did that and within 7 months he experienced full remission. When I recounted that story to our wonderful vegetable vendor he decided to trust me and get some IverX and FenbenX and he substituted sugar for a fig-based sugar called allulose that tastes the same but the body does not metabolize [zero glycemic “rare” sugar] and went on a keto-like diet. Shortly after that encounter in December 2023 I returned to Canada in July and went to the marketplace to see how he this vendor was doing, not even knowing if he was still I alive. There he was at his stand in full 100 percent remission! He was very thankful for the information I gave him, but still charged me for his vegetables (dang!).

Dang! is right: the least the vendor could have done was throw in a few complimentary veggies, but, most importantly, he’s still alive and well, serving all of his loyal customers without hardly missing a beat.

The following may very well be the “holy grail” cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

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