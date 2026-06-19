2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
14m

Today, there is a story from The Epoch Times: More Young Adults Are Dying From Rectal Cancer–Early Signs Often Go Unnoticed

It's usually a disease of the old. Of course, it's a mystery why this is happening.

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Curtis
1h

Let me start with my favorite Ivermectin success story; Back in the height of Covidmania, a friend who worked in "health-care" caught it for the second or third time, and was very sick, despite having been jabbed a few times. She couldn't afford any more time off and was desperate enough to finally try the horse-paste I'd been suggesting. She called me the next morning, confessing that she felt much better, and was positive that it was due to the Ivermectin.

Fast forward a few years and she became very sick again, but could not pinpoint what it was. Severe and regular UTIs became Interstitial Cystitis, (IC), bacterial infections, etc. She felt like the doctors were not listening to her and went down the rabbit hole to figure it out herself. What she discovered is that she has a massive parasite infection. Liver fluke parasites, thread worms, hook worms. Much more to the story, (and pictures!). She found a friend who's some kind of naturopath and recommended Fenbendazole and several other things, and appears to be on the mend, but I wish she had someone more reliable diagnosing and treating her. The good news is that she is now widely distrustful of mainstream medicine.

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