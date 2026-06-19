40% OFF FenbenX SALE: SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: Quitting Chemo for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Terminal Stage 4 Metastatic Adenocarcinoma Remission & Late Stage 3 Multiple Myeloma Remission
THE MASSIVE 40% OFF FENBENX SALE STARTS NOW!
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound crowdsourcing series we have yet another miraculous trio of success stories.
Longtime readers are well aware of the dangers of chemotherapy, whose only guarantee lies in the financial enrichment of the oncologists and the Medical-Industrial Complex that they slavishly serve…
…so it is of little surprise that more and more people are starting to make the connections, and are taking their lives into their own hands with inexpensive repurposed compounds that actually work; to wit:
The synergistic combination of fenbendazole and ivermectin in myriad anecdotal cases yields similar rapid positive outcomes as chronicled across many of this Substack’s articles.
Our next case is truly remarkable, and further drives home the point that oncologists who diagnose anyone as “terminal” are needlessly and even criminally guaranteeing certain death for their patients — all end-of-life diagnoses go against the core tenet of the Hippocratic Oath by giving up on the patient which in turn promotes a kind of nocebo effect, or hopelessness and resignation — and yet, thankfully, because Lew refused to believe his oncologists and became extremely proactive, he is not only with us, but rapidly recuperating:
These subscriber cases are beyond inspirational and represent the touchstone for the crowdsourcing of cures for all kinds of diseases that the Medical-Industrial Complex desperately needs to suppress for their sickcare model of profit maximization at the expense of innocent patient lives.
The next anecdotal story was emailed to yours truly by a subscriber, and represents said alternative medical treatment crowdsourcing whereby informed people go out into the real world and help spread lifesaving knowledge:
In December of 2023 our favorite local fruits and vegetables stand vendor at the famous St Lawrence Market in Toronto was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The prognosis for him was very grim.
I mentioned to him that as a primary healthgiver to my brother-in-law who had late stage 3 multiple Myeloma in November of 2020 with an identical [end-of-life] prognosis that I put him on a keto diet with no sugar and had him taking fenbendazole, quercetin and D3 in large doses. He did that and within 7 months he experienced full remission.
When I recounted that story to our wonderful vegetable vendor he decided to trust me and get some IverX and FenbenX and he substituted sugar for a fig-based sugar called allulose that tastes the same but the body does not metabolize [zero glycemic “rare” sugar] and went on a keto-like diet.
Shortly after that encounter in December 2023 I returned to Canada in July and went to the marketplace to see how he this vendor was doing, not even knowing if he was still I alive. There he was at his stand in full 100 percent remission! He was very thankful for the information I gave him, but still charged me for his vegetables (dang!).
Dang! is right: the least the vendor could have done was throw in a few complimentary veggies, but, most importantly, he’s still alive and well, serving all of his loyal customers without hardly missing a beat.
The following may very well be the “holy grail” cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
THE MASSIVE 40% OFF FENBENX SALE starts now, so please use code FEN40 to receive 40% off Fenbendazole.
Please note: this sale only applies to the FenbenX product, and can not be combined with other codes.
THE MASSIVE 40% OFF FENBENX SALE ends Sunday, June 21st (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FEN40 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
Today, there is a story from The Epoch Times: More Young Adults Are Dying From Rectal Cancer–Early Signs Often Go Unnoticed
It's usually a disease of the old. Of course, it's a mystery why this is happening.
Let me start with my favorite Ivermectin success story; Back in the height of Covidmania, a friend who worked in "health-care" caught it for the second or third time, and was very sick, despite having been jabbed a few times. She couldn't afford any more time off and was desperate enough to finally try the horse-paste I'd been suggesting. She called me the next morning, confessing that she felt much better, and was positive that it was due to the Ivermectin.
Fast forward a few years and she became very sick again, but could not pinpoint what it was. Severe and regular UTIs became Interstitial Cystitis, (IC), bacterial infections, etc. She felt like the doctors were not listening to her and went down the rabbit hole to figure it out herself. What she discovered is that she has a massive parasite infection. Liver fluke parasites, thread worms, hook worms. Much more to the story, (and pictures!). She found a friend who's some kind of naturopath and recommended Fenbendazole and several other things, and appears to be on the mend, but I wish she had someone more reliable diagnosing and treating her. The good news is that she is now widely distrustful of mainstream medicine.