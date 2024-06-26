Dr. Paul Marik Exposes the Truth About Chemotherapy
You won‘t hear this from your typical oncologist.
An excellent companion piece to the following…
…and an important treatment protocol for all (turbo) cancers at the end of this article…
Dr. Paul Marik, a renowned critical care physician, has shed light on the harsh realities of chemotherapy’s ineffectiveness in treating cancer. He revealed that only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.”
This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others. (See image below)
But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic. Dr. Marik stated, “Chemotherapy is palliative at best,” highlighting that while chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life. The treatment often leads to several severe side effects, including:
Nausea and vomiting
Hair loss
Anemia
Bruising and bleeding
Skin and nail changes
Cognitive changes
Sexual and reproductive issues
Peripheral neuropathy
Edema
“Knocks out the bone marrow,” making patients immune-compromised and at risk of infection
The truly sobering detail that Dr. Marik mentioned was that despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months.
Unlike the toxic and dangerous chemotherapy, which is more of a medieval blood letting type approach with deadly consequences versus a viable treatment, the following may truly be the holy grail cure for all cancers:
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Imagine the billions of donations and government funding for cancer 'research' over the past 5 decades to extend the life 3-4 months. Ask them, "What did you do with all of that money?"
A chap called David Noakes began treating people for terminal cancers (all within the UK law) and found a near complete success rate unless the patients had been exposed to chemotherapy.
His treatment was very cheap, a few hundred £, (he gave it away to anyone too poor to pay) it was also non toxic.
So the UK regulator prosecuted him, shut him down (which killed the patients he was treating) and put him and his partner in prison.
GcMAF and the Persecution of David Noakes, Lyn Thyer & Immuno Biotech
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gcmaf-and-persecution-david-noakes-lyn-thyer-immuno-biotech