Everybody Is Looking At Illegal Immigration All Wrong
This Substack recently exposed some of the moving parts contributing to the illegal alien invasion… …and now we will add some additional color on this…
Apr 11
Anything But The DEATHVAX™: Cancer Rates Rising In Young People Due To ‘Accelerated Aging,’ According To ‘Highly Troubling’ New Study
Ever since the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon rollout, this Substack has been diligently exposing the turbo cancer epidemic… …and now the Mockingbird…
Apr 10
IVERMECTIN and CANCER Part 2 - Treating Turbo Cancer - 7 new studies released in 2024 show Ivermectin works against CANCER - suggested…
by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD Last year I published one of the most popular articles on Ivermectin and Cancer Treatment ever published, which went viral…
Apr 7
Cancer/Parasites: Ready for Review & Title
by Amanda Morrison As a compendium to my previous substack on cancer, I offer you a brief overview of the theory that cancer is parasitic in origin…
Apr 6
Federal Reserve Refuses to Provide Records of Foreign Gold Holdings
The Federal Reserve is a privately owned central bank that is neither Federal, nor does it have any reserves. It is a wholly criminal operation whose…
Apr 5
Sudden Cardiac Death in Younger Persons Up 66% (21 Sigma)
With lockdown drug abuse mortality removed from the data...
Apr 4
Biden 8% Approval Means Panic & War – Martin Armstrong
by Greg Hunter Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong has new data on President Biden’s approval numbers. Nearly two years…
Apr 3
This Is Not An April Fool's Gag - Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
“I’m sorry for the harsh message, but somebody needs to tell the truth,” virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
Apr 2
Memorandum of Law: The Legality Of Income Taxation In The "50 States" Of The Union
Following his resignation, T. Coleman Andrews, who served as IRS Commissioner for nearly 3 years during the early 1950s, made the following statement…
Apr 2
March 2024
The Era of Informed Consent is Over
And the Easter SALE continues...
Mar 31
Easter Sale: 10 + 1 Easter Traditions Around the World
While Easter is "a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead," today we are faced with an almost supernatural…
Mar 29
WEF’s Net Zero Goals Could Kill 4+ Billion People
by The Exposé The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its fellow unelected globalist leaders are pushing for governments around the world to phase out fossil…
Mar 29
