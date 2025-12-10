2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Dave aka Geezermann
12h

Why do I feel overwhelmed? Information overload? Mind control? Many of us have known for years that our water supplies have been intentional poisoned with fluoride. Finally, this is being addressed. I was not aware that there is an internal disagreement with banning fluoride.

It seems that the only way to free oneself from this corrupt murderous system is to exit it, to not be part of it, to live outside of it altogether, even more so than the Amish do. No "smartphones", no doctor visits, no social media or "entertainment", no public school for our children, etc.

I like the simple phrase you used, "no vaccine is safe, effective, or necessary". That is a fact. Interestingly, later today is my annual appointment with my pulmonologist. She is based, for a doctor. For instance, she knows that the 2020 election was stolen. But she works within the corrupted medical establishment. I will share more of my knowledge with her though. She already knows that the covid vaxx had deadly results.

Deborah
10h

I my state of Iowa. The Iowa State University researched fluoride and claimed that it was safe! Nothing like a fox watching a hen house.. They have a huge stake in it.. A Dental School. Mercury in the mouth and vaccines is safe but break a mercury light bulb and its a hazardous waste. Oh, and they got rid of those hazardous thermometers,too. My mom and aunt had all kinds of vaccines and yearly flu jabs, They both died of Alz. Plus my mom had several root canals and all kinds of mercury holding the caps in place . She had no idea how toxic all of this was! Aluminum in the vaccines,too. I'm really ticked at the demons! My mom was a very healthy person until she got ALZ!!

