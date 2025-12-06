2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
9hEdited

SALE ENDS TOMORROW, DEC 7th.

And other typos somewhat edited.

Apologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

Three ACIP members voted negatively and want to continue to inject all infants. The medical derangement syndrome is still dominating the US healthcare system because big Pharma and big medicine that benefit from our overpriced over utilized medical procedures and drugs and injections are growing the bottom line for these institutions! Common sense and do no harm is not understood by too many of the gatekeepers to good health in this country!

NIH still employs many of them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture