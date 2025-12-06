Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Crimes’s (CDC) new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 8 -3 in favor of eliminating the universal recommendation that all newborns are subjected to a Hepatitis B vaccine at birth.

This scandalous policy has been in place since 1991, with this latest guidance reversing the decades-long con of administering the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of a baby’s birth.

The CDC will now only target infants whose mothers test positive for Hepatitis B or whose status is unknown to be poisoned with a completely unsafe and ineffective injection that, like every single other vaccine, has never had a quality randomized controlled trial (RCT) with placebo.

For all other newborns, ACIP now recommends that parents make their own decisions about harming their children with these dangerous vaccines, but no earlier than two months; in other words, the tax-debt slaves may have a scintilla of parenting freedom back now, except that no parent legally ever needed to inject their infants with any vaccines whatsoever.

While the ACIP’s recommendations are non-binding, they are almost always approved by the CDC director.

It is important to appreciate that the only reason for this policy reversal is due to the fact that this new ACIP panel was personally selected by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And while the vote was not unanimous, with 3 of the 12 clearly being paid BigPharma shills — Dr. H. Cody Meissner, Dr. Joseph R. Hibbeln, and Dr. Raymond Pollak need to all be thrown out of ACIP and prosecuted — this is still a tremendous win for the health freedom movement.

The CDC has always known that this particular depopulation injection is, just like every other vaccine in their eugenics schedule, a complete and utter fraud in terms of preventing Hepatitis B or attenuating its symptoms; to wit:

So, what is this really all about then, because vaccinating every single newborn against a virus primarily transmitted through sexual contact, needle sharing, or from an infected mother during birth is an egregious and blatant scam; to wit:

CHD’s Dr. Karl Jablonowski says the universal Hep B shot at birth was pushed to prime parents for more vaccines and because it’s a moneymaker — even though a mother can be tested for Hep B quickly and cheaply.



“In my opinion, it’s a slippery slope argument because when you’re an advocate for your child, right after childbirth is when you are dizzyingly exhausted.”



“But when you show up at your two-month child checkup for the onslaught of many vaccines, you may be a little more likely to consent to them if your child had already received at least one vaccine prior.”



“It is ultimately an enormous moneymaker.”



“You can test for Hep B… for about $5–$15, you can have your answer within 20 minutes at the bedside of a delivering mother.”



“There is no reason to blanket universal recommend the Hep B vaccine.” Source

Socially engineering parents to submit their children, themselves and even their pets to never-ending vaccine schedules such that they all become victims of innumerable vaccine-induced lifelong health conditions such that they are all BigPharma customers for life en route to premature deaths is the Medical-Industrial Complex’s ultimate business model, with digital ID vaccine uptake tracking as part of the broader AI social credit score system of the Great Reset endgame.

Vaccines are in no small part truly about slow kill depopulation.

Shortly after ACIP’s monumental vote, President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing RFK Jr. and HHS to “FAST TRACK” a comprehensive evaluation of childhood vaccine schedules around the world and demanding a science-based overhaul.

RFK Jr. promptly replied on X:

The entire American Childhood Vaccine Schedule must be banned forever, and all vaccines removed from the marketplace with extreme prejudice.

By simply questioning this infanticide, which is a major component of the greater iatrocide, which in turn is a critical offshoot of the ongoing Intelligence-Industrial Complex democide, President Trump becomes a vital driving force in putting an end to this great poisoning project.

And just as a reminder, here is what the American Childhood DEPOPULATION Schedule really looks like:

To reiterate, not a single vaccine is safe, effective or necessary.

Avoid all vaccines.

MAHA is winning.

Do NOT comply.

