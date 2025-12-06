2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
6h

You are good people, 2SG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture