“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”

— Ben Franklin

Without free speech no other freedoms are possible.

This is why the First Amendement to the United States Constitution protects five core freedoms: religion, speech, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government.

As per the Bill of Rights — the original ten amendments are the only valid ones — there is no government, state or individual that may infringe upon freedom of speech, which is precisely why America is under such great threat from the NWO globopedo cabal and their enemy assets from within like Hillary Clinton and Barack Hussein Obama, as well as their enemies from abroad like “President” of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, one of the more wretched unelected inbred fascist puppets that have been installed all across the EU.

These various technocratic assets along with their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers have now intensified their global war on free speech, with an especially focused assault on America, the last bastion of free speech, and the nation with the last vestiges of any semblance of true freedom.

Which brings us to an actual law expert who recently returned from the Berlin World Forum conference with an exceptionally grave message to every single American interested in protecting and preserving their basic human rights; to wit:

🚨 WHAT A LEADING U.S. LAW PROFESSOR JUST REVEALED 🚨 A major warning was issued this week—not by activists, not by commentators, but by one of America’s leading constitutional law professors.



He was just in Berlin, and what he described is chilling.



He said only TWO people at the World Forum were defending free speech… and the rest of the room was demanding coordinated censorship—not just across Europe, but against Americans.



And here is what he testified:



European regulators want U.S. speech controlled by EU law



Platforms are being threatened with ruinous fines



International bodies now expect enforcement against U.S. citizens



Silence is being globalised through regulation, not debate



He also stated that Hillary Clinton personally intensified this push—calling on the EU to weaponise the Digital Services Act when Elon Musk acquired Twitter.



Think about that:



A former U.S. presidential candidate urging a FOREIGN authority to pressure an American company into censoring U.S. citizens.



According to this professor, what is happening is not organic—it is strategic.



He said the Berlin gathering was “the most anti-free-speech event” he had ever attended.



He warned that:



“This is how censorship becomes internationalised.”



Not through law in Washington.

Not through court rulings.

But through transnational regulatory power overriding domestic rights.



As he put it:



“Free speech isn’t falling—it’s being dismantled.”



This is not speculation.



This is testimony—firsthand—from someone who was in the room.



Defending free expression is no longer optional—it is urgent. @JonathanTurley

This Substack has been calling out PSYOP-MUSK for his various Deep State ties, and while X continues to shadow ban and use questionable algorithms, the overall improvements since his acquisition have been vital for the dissemination of free speech globally, which is exactly why these anti-free speech chaos agents of the tyrannically anti-human Great Reset dystopia have so rabidly gone after the rebranded Twitter platform:

Last year these EU apparatchiks sent PSYOP-MUSK a letter demanding that he censor himself and Donald Trump in the lead up to the 2024 US presidential election:

“Harmful content” is free speech, and the unelected globalist “leaders” demanding total control over all information, and, ultimately, total control over every single one of the genetically modified global slaves that they are so desperate to depopulate.

Vice President JD Vance fired back:

And then they escalated against PSYOP-MUSK personally:

And then PSYOP-MUSK reinforced this Hegelian Dialectic “Problem-Reaction-Solution” with a most apropos response:

The Fourth Reich in the EU working very closely with the Fourth Branch of Government in America (the Intelligence-Industrial Complex currently runs the other three branches of government) certainly rhymes in terms of actual history, especially when it comes to the true causes and machinations that brought us World War 2.

Yes, it is all related, intertwined and interconnected, because the elimination of free speech in America, the neutering of the rest of the Bill of Rights and our inalienable freedoms makes it that much easier to institute a singular global government to lord over the entire planet, all while the global citizens slaves get their life forces extracted from them with ever-expanding taxes, price controls, UBI, bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat rations, and the X-Everything App social credit score gulag system.

Which brings us to the CIA, an illegitimate and extra-constitutional agency, and their various NGO nodes that have been fomenting and seeding this anti-free speech operation out of both the EU and Washington, D.C. in order to complete their color revolution at home such that they can lock down the entire planet with their EU/UN/WEF partners-in-crime in a neo-feudalist transhumanist digital control grid nightmare.

Unveiling the MACHINERY of INFLUENCE and COLOR REVOLUTION REGIME CHANGE Operations.



From the CIA, USAID, the NED, Operation Gladio, to shady NGOs funded by U.S. taxpayers, like the Soros owned Open Society, this is the formula and players behind today’s Color Revolution Regime Change Operations happening around the world and right here in the United States.



In the shadowy realm of geopolitics, a network of U.S. government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and influential philanthropists has long been implicated in efforts to shape global regimes.



This interconnected web—including the CIA, USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the State Department, and figures like George Soros—has historical roots in Cold War operations like Operation Gladio and has evolved into sophisticated strategies for regime change through “color revolutions.”



These tactics, often framed as promoting democracy, involve funding opposition groups, orchestrating protests, and influencing elections. While deployed abroad for decades, similar patterns are increasingly alleged in domestic U.S. politics, raising questions about election integrity and power transitions right here at home.



This is nothing new and military projects like Operation Gladio is standard throughout the Cold War and within its playbook.



Operation Gladio, a clandestine NATO initiative backed by the CIA in post-World War II Europe, set a precedent for covert influence.



Designed to create “stay-behind” networks to resist potential Soviet invasions, it involved arming and training paramilitary groups. However, declassified documents and investigations reveal that these networks sometimes engaged in false-flag operations, such as bombings attributed to left-wing extremists to sway public opinion and elections in countries like Italy.



The CIA’s role was pivotal, coordinating with local intelligence to maintain anti-communist regimes. This model of indirect intervention—using proxies to manipulate political outcomes—laid the groundwork for later strategies.



As the Cold War thawed, the focus shifted from military networks to “soft power” tools. The State Department, as the diplomatic arm of U.S. foreign policy, began integrating economic aid and democracy promotion into its arsenal.



USAID, established in 1961, ostensibly provides humanitarian and development assistance but has been criticized for channeling funds toward political objectives.



Similarly, the NED, founded in 1983 with bipartisan support, funnels U.S. taxpayer dollars to civil society groups abroad, often seen as a quasi-governmental entity extending CIA influence without direct fingerprints.



Then came the rise of Color Revolutions, a modern regime-change toolkit in military operations.



The term “color revolution” emerged in the early 2000s to describe non-violent uprisings that toppled governments in post-Soviet states, often with U.S. backing. These operations typically follow a structured playbook.



Pre-Election Preparation. NGOs and foundations train activists in non-violent resistance, election monitoring, and media strategies. George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) have been key players, providing millions in grants to pro-democracy groups.



Soros, a billionaire philanthropist, has funded initiatives in over 100 countries, often aligning with U.S. interests in promoting open societies—though critics label this as interference. Similar dynamics played out in Ukraine’s 2004 Orange Revolution and Kyrgyzstan’s 2005 Tulip Revolution.



Election Interference and Contestation. Claims of fraud are amplified through U.S.-funded media outlets and observers. USAID and NED support voter education and parallel vote counts to challenge official results.



In Georgia’s 2003 Rose Revolution, for instance, Soros’ OSF and USAID invested heavily in opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili, leading to mass protests that forced President Eduard Shevardnadze’s resignation.



Mobilization and Regime Change. Coordinated protests, often branded with symbolic colors or flowers, create pressure for new elections or leadership transitions.



The State Department provides diplomatic cover, while the CIA allegedly offers intelligence support. These efforts have been credited with installing pro-Western governments but accused by adversaries like Russia of being engineered coups.



This ecosystem thrives on partnerships. USAID and the State Department allocate budgets to NED, which in turn grants funds to NGOs. Soros’ OSF often co-funds these initiatives, creating a layered funding trail that blurs public and private roles.



This is a global operation. Regime change and election meddling is taking place worldwide right now in over 100+ countries that we know of including, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and many others. It’s the same playbook, different place.



Many argue this constitutes election interference, as external funding tilts the scales toward opposition candidates. In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, these operations have reshaped alliances, often pulling countries toward NATO and EU integration.



However, they have also sparked backlash, with figures like Vladimir Putin citing them as evidence of Western aggression. Color revolutions have been deployed to oust leaders deemed unfriendly to U.S. interests, from Serbia’s Slobodan Milošević in 2000 to Ukraine’s Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.



Now it’s happening here at home, in the U.S. The same tactics used on America, it’s people and patriots.



Ironically, tactics honed abroad are now alleged to be turning inward. In the 2020 election, conservative voices claimed a “color revolution” was underway against President Trump, involving coordinated media narratives, protests (e.g., Black Lives Matter), and challenges to electoral legitimacy.



Groups funded by Soros and aligned with Democratic interests were accused of fueling unrest to delegitimize the administration. Simulations like the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) war-gamed scenarios of contested results, mirroring foreign playbook elements.



Fast-forward to the 2024 election cycle and its aftermath in 2025. Warnings persist of engineered crises, with claims that NGOs, deep-state elements, and philanthropists are mobilizing to contest outcomes or disrupt transitions. Protests, legal challenges, and media amplification of fraud allegations echo the color revolution model, potentially eroding trust in U.S. institutions.



This network’s evolution underscores a broader truth: Influence operations transcend borders. Understanding these connections is essential for safeguarding sovereignty—globally and at home. What are your thoughts on this interplay of power?



These are NOT genuine grassroots movements, they are orchestrated interference, the parallels are striking, the same tools for “democracy promotion” abroad now appear in domestic power struggles right here in our own backyard.



Now is the time, and only time we have to save this country. The question is, what are you doing to help save it? The time is now ladies and gentleman. If the U.S. falls... The rest of the world will follow. Source

The destruction of free speech in America is indeed a global operation, and we are in the midst of a global color revolution.

“Democracy” is a mob rule scam, because the mob can easily be socially engineered, materially altered via illegal immigration, culled across certain demographics with focused slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” distributions, and so on and so forth, which is why America was always a Constitutional Republic.

If free speech in America falls, then the rest of the world will fall even more.

Do NOT comply.

