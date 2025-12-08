2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Decisive Liberty
9h

OK, maybe I'm ahead of the curve more than I thought - as an inconcise listing: players on the throttling of free speech include CIA, USAID, NED, Operation Gladio, Gannett, EU, UN, NATO, WHO, WEF, IMF, multiple European Royal families, including the British Empire elites of the City of London, and the Soros family, among many others. Sources for all to consider: Myron Fagan, William Cooper, Q, Mike Benz, Promethean Updates, as well as multiple social media accounts that at one time or another have had to create multiple accounts due to censorship... As I said, inconcise listing... I believe a concise listing would blow too many minds, even now...

shibumi
9h

They have to clamp down on free speech, because "free speech" is outing their plans: a digital gulag, including digital ID, CBDCs and facial recognition/ real time tracking.

They can't get rid of the internet-- part of their digital gulag-- so they get rid of free speech so they can implement their plan without people discussing the implications.

