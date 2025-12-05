As this Substack has been warning well before the criminal FDA issued their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA), any and all Modified mRNA PSYOP-19 “vaccines” would be slow kill bioweapons.

None of these depopulation injections could ever make it past animal trials, and BigPharma as well as their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers knew this, which is precisely why they were so desperate to get these gene altering VAIDS-inducing poisons into every single deltoid possible; to wit:

And speaking of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, they are the majority patent holders for these PSYOP-19 “vaccines,” which brings us to Harvard expert on biological weapons calling out DARPA, which is the Pentagon, for the democide crimes against humanity that they are all guilty of:

GUILTY OF MASS MURDER:



U.S. Harvard Professor confirms through an Official Court Affidavit that the Covid Vaccines are Bioweapons of Mass Destruction. He says the FDA, CDC, DOD Top Officials and Covid Vaccine Executives should be charged with mass murder. Source

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden explained that none of the politicians, BigPharma insiders and Intelligence-Industrial Complex apparatchiks behind this eugenics bioterror program ever subjected themselves or their children to these deadly injections, and that all PSYOP-19 shots must be pulled from the market at once:

In other words, the “vaccine” wasn’t released for COVID, COVID was released for the “vaccine.” And Operation Warp Speed commenced all the way back in the 1990s.

BOOOOOM



Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates injected the World with HIV and Cancer.



“An SV40 Monkey Virus…that showed up in 1951-1955…now shows up in the ‘Covid Vaccine’…75 years later…?”



RobertKennedyJr Source

Some additional context on SV40 being a byproduct of the polio vaccine scam, and how these highly carcinogenic promotor sequences were deliberately added to the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™:

If anyone was subjected to these highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences and highly cytotoxic spike protein contained within these injections, or if anyone was in close proximity to persons that were freshly ‘vaccinated,” and thus potentially shed upon, then the following protocol at prophylaxis dosing would be suggestible, even if one feels perfectly fine, and hasn’t yet been diagnosed with any adverse effects:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

What the world was subjected to is difficult for the average person to comprehend, which is exactly how they keep getting away with it, but more and more people are finally waking up to these NWO globopedo bioterror horrors.

Become as healthy and as hard to kill as possible, and to those ends please take advantage of the WEEKEND FLASH SALE by stocking up on all of these affordably priced lifesaving compounds!

Please use code FLASH20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, December 1st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FLASH20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X