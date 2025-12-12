2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cg's avatar
cg
9h

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi pointed this out at the very beginning, in the long-long-ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janice's avatar
Janice
9h

Now they MUST BE MADE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR HORRIFIC MISTAKES!!! They are responsible for allowing this massive disaster. Big Pharma owns them!!! They killed and injured thousands and MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture