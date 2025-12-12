As this Substack has been predicting well before the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” was rolled out, those behind this bio-depopulation program would eventually slow walk the horrifying truth about exactly what was perpetrated on humanity.

Yet another recent research study reconfirmed that one of the many VAIDS-induced adverse events from these deadly gene altering and highly carcinogenic injections is heart damage; to wit:

The research study titled, Inhibition of CXCL10 and IFN-γ ameliorates myocarditis in preclinical models of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination, showed the following grim findings:

Through analysis of human plasma data and in vitro experiments with human macrophages and T cells, we identified increased C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) and interferon-γ (IFN-γ) after exposure to BNT162b2 (Pfizer) or mRNA-1273 (Moderna). Neutralization of CXCL10 and IFN-γ during the second dose (21 days after the first dose) reduced vaccine-induced cardiac injury in mice. Neutralization also reduced cardiac stress markers such as the release of N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) and expression of inflammatory genes in human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)–derived cardiac spheroids. When exposed to these cytokines in vitro, human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) exhibited impaired contractility, arrhythmogenicity, and proinflammatory gene expression patterns. Genistein, a phytoestrogen implicated in reducing cardiovascular inflammation, mitigated these effects in iPSC-CMs. In mice exposed to these cytokines or receiving BNT162b2 vaccination, genistein treatment reduced cardiac injury markers and attenuated infiltration of neutrophils and macrophages into the heart. These findings implicate CXCL10–IFN-γ signaling as a contributor to myocardial injury in experimental models of mRNA vaccination and indicate that pharmacologic modulation, such as with genistein, may mitigate cytokine-driven injury.

That is the undeniable truth that the Mockingbird MSM is now reporting on, but, of course ,there is always the coverup component when the undeniable facts are released, and both the lead researcher and The Telegraph article titled, How Covid vaccines can cause heart damage, are qualifying these well established heart injuries with the same old “$afe and Effective” “Trust the $cience” obfuscations:

Now Stanford University has found that the immune system can lock on to the foreign RNA from the vaccine, which triggers a fierce response and in some cases can inflame heart cells. It is likely to be a problem with other mRNA jabs, they warn. Prof Joseph Wu, the director of Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, said: “Overall, our study shows that the vaccine serves its intended purpose of inducing memory immune response against future infections. “However, in the acute phase, the vaccine can induce cytokine – immune signal proteins – release that makes the patients feel bad, for example, fever, muscle pain and joint aches that are usually relieved by ibuprofen, but very rarely can cause myocarditis. “Your body needs these cytokines to ward off viruses. It’s essential to immune response but can become toxic in large amounts. In the future, one can design better/safer vaccines that preserve the long-term memory response and mitigate the short-term cytokine release.”

Extrapolating from the VAERS database, which has an underreporting factor (URF) of 40 to 100x, we can safely conclude the following:

Myocarditis is far more prevalent from the C19 poisons than the not-so-good professor professes

The claim that, “Vaccine-associated myocarditis occurs in about one in every 140,000 people vaccinated after a first dose and rises to one in 32,000 after a second dose. Incidence peaks among males aged 30 or below, at one in 16,750 vaccinations, but is still very rare.” is blatantly false , and the numbers are far closer to one in every 14,000 people for the first dose and a shocking one is 3,200 after the second dose , with the odds being far worse for young men at around one in 1,670 (remember all of those athletes collapsing on the fields at the start of the “vaccine” rollout?)

Myocarditis is a lethal condition, with the average lifespan no more than 5 years upon diagnosis

The claim that, “people who catch coronavirus are at greater risk from the conditions, leading experts to recommend that vaccination is still safer” is 100% untrue, with not a single RCT research study with placebo establishing this fraudulent claim

As this Substack has dissected many similar MSM articles previously, there is a formula that is always deployed where the devastating recent reveal is stated at the top of the article only for the coverup to be written at the end, thus somehow indemnifying the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and BigPharma culprits for their democide crimes against humanity.

Somehow, those that took their boosters and those that are still subjecting themselves to these poisons rationalize the criminal admissions and findings by taking solace in how the article willfully distorts the truth in their disingenuous conclusions; in other words: hey, you were genetically modified and poisoned for no reason other than to get you off the planet sooner all while driving profit margins for your BigPharma murderers, but it’s not so bad really because “vaccines” are safer than (____).

That is how the brainwashed and indoctrinated keep getting tricked.

But these DEATHVAX™ injections are so bad that even the criminally captured FDA that has been somewhat reformed of late by the burgeoning MAHA movement had no choice but to finally step in far too late — the black box warning should have been issued moments after the scandalous “emergency” use authorization (EUA) was granted, as adverse events surged right out of the gate, but since the FDA and CDC defined “vaccination” two weeks after getting injection, the coverup was afoot from before release — and issue the dreaded black box warning:

Except that we have been well past the black box warning stage years ago, since it takes only a handful of deaths to get a medication pulled from market; currently, millions of people have been murdered and maimed by these C19 injections.

And if that were not enough bad news for BigPharma, their utterly ineffective and egregiously unsafe flu vaccines, which have now been updated to the far deadlier mRNA platform, are now finally facing real scrutiny:

Not a single RCT with placebo was ever performed on any flu vaccines, and the most compelling research showed that your chanced of coming down with the flu are 26% greater by taking this injection versus avoiding it, not to mention all of the other adverse events over time that are far more devastating than a bout of flu.

At this stage the FDA and all of its current and former regulators need to be indicted, tried and put away in prison, as well as their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers that happen to own most of the patents on behalf of their BigPharma partners-in-crime.

If anyone received any of these Modified mRNA or legacy vaccines, was shed upon and/or wants to protect themselves from future flu seasons and gain-of-function viral releases alike, then the following protocol at prophylaxis dosing would be advisable, with a particular emphasis on Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and VIR-X:

Newest & Most Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

When it comes to VAIDS-induced myocarditis, Doxycycline and Ivermectin administration can radically ameliorate this heart damage, thus preventing a majority of deaths related to these cardiomyopathy-type injuries via the anti-MMP pathways:

So, please take advantage of this WEEKEND FLASH SALE by stocking up on all of these affordably priced lifesaving compounds!

Please use code CURE20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, December 14th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

