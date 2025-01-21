Now that the installed NWO globopedo puppets have finally been removed from the White House, the mass arrests of the Deep State criminals must get under way sooner rather than later, or not only will President Trump’s vital agendas never be fully implemented, but his life will also be under constant threat.

The various Intelligence Industrial Complex psyops to undermine MAGA and MAHA are still very much in play…

…but in the meantime, President Trump has already delivered on his various promises in absolutely tremendous fashion.

Here are just some of the more impressive actions 45-47 has taken in a matter of hours after being sworn in for a second term as POTUS:

The political prisoners whose 1st Amendment rights were egregiously subverted by the “Biden” regime have been ordered to be set free — this was an important litmus test, and President Trump delivered with great urgency and alacrity:

Free speech looks to have been restored now with the swipe of the pen:

May the “fact checkers” and the Federal government apparatchik censors all learn to code and get real jobs, or better yet, may they all get prosecuted.

Undoing the senile diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo criminal puppet’s executive actions was absolutely crucial:

The PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam looks to be getting unwound, at least in America, and we know that the UN along with the Club of Rome are behind all of these 2030 Agenda schemes to starve humanity of resources under the guise of anthropogenic weather:

Speaking of the genocidal UN, their eugenics global depopulation “health” node in the WHO has been booted out of America thanks to President Trump:

It is important to remember that the WHO, along with BigPharma, the criminal FDA, the various “nonprofits,” and the Intelligence Industrial Complex were all instrumental in foisting the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on the world, and this is President Trump’s biggest failure to date; namely, not renouncing with extreme prejudice the DEATHVAX™ and associated scamdemic mandates. In other words, for President Trump to become fully righteous he must admit that as a non-scientist he had made grave errors in judgement and apologize for his Operation Warp Speed “beautiful vaccines.”

Speaking of the UN and WHO…

…Bill Gates must be arrested, along with Fauci and all of the other bioterrorists:

Removing foreign aid (funded through theft via taxes) from illegal proxy wars like in the Ukraine, and the various parasitic organizations like the UN/WHO/etc. is instrumental in starving these various murderous global programs:

We know that “Biden” pardoned Fauci at the 11th hour, but that does not indemnify the not so good “doctor” from State lawsuits, nor does it protect him against charges of Crimes Against Humanity.

Despite reporting that Trump is bent on revenge, the appetite among MAGA appointees for holding Fauci accountable hasn’t been particularly vocal. But former Senate investigator Jason Foster, who now runs the whistleblower nonprofit Empower Oversight, says that Biden’s pardon creates new legal jeopardy for Fauci. Sen. Rand Paul has vowed to continue investigating the COVID origins question, and sources tell RealClearInvestigations that Sen. Ron Johnson and House Republican investigators plan to do so as well. When testifying in those inquiries or answering written depositions, Fauci will be unable to dodge questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination. “They can ask him if he lied before, replough old ground,” Foster said. “And if he lies about any prior lie, he can be prosecuted for that or held in contempt.” […] “These pardons will not stop Department of Justice investigations,” said one adviser to the Trump transition team, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We expected this and look at it as a predicate to get truth from people who can no longer use the Fifth Amendment. Now we can bring every one of them in front of a grand jury.” Source

The crimes committed by Dr. Mengele 2.0 are just far too vast for a Presidential pardon to truly protect him from all kinds of lawsuits, investigations and criminal charges:

Speaking of crimes, the DOJ has been waging war against We the People for far too long, so it appears that President Trump is pivoting off the lawfare used against the J6 patriots to overhaul one of the most unconstitutional, corrupt and out of control government agencies:

Stripping security clearances from the various Intelligence Industrial Complex traitors is also an excellent first step no doubt:

And in the context of addressing the coconspirators covering for the “Biden” Crime Family…

…who are all far guiltier than they look:

No borders, no nation, or why the following emergency had to be instituted:

The Cloward-Piven Strategy must be eradicated, and the guilty parties including Obama and his CIA handlers, et al. must be swiftly brought to justice.

All legal loopholes to allow the illegal invaders to remain in America are now being closed up:

In yesterday’s inauguration address Trump mentioned the External Revenue Service:

I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury coming from foreign sources.

The next step is to immediately abolish the private corporation known as the IRS, which is unconstitutionally under color of law and under threat of violence forcing We the People to needlessly forfeit the fruits of their labors:

The Federal government does not require a cent of “income” taxes, and this is all nothing more than pernicious social engineering; to wit:

It looks like President Trump is serious about tariffs, which will induce inflation, but that may be offset by allowing Americans to keep ALL of their disposable “income,” and thus fueling greater productive GDP:

At very least, throwing around large percentage tariffs will certainly function as significant leverage in any trade negotiations.

The current government debt as a percent of GDP is at a staggering 123.1%, and no amount of theft via taxation could ever bring this number down, which is why the only way out of this imminent disaster is to end all “income” taxes and slash the size of the illegitimate Federal government by at very least 80%.

Which brings us to DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency:

This Substack has been extremely critical of PSYOP-MUSK, who is nothing more than a corporate welfare queen military contractor for the Deep State and the CCP, as well as the recently ousted Vivek Ramaswamy, because the endgame here is to slash the size of government in order to institute rule by A.I. replete with ubiquitous biometric surveillance and an X-Everything App social credit score. Let us hope against hope that these players will assist Trump in greatly reducing the size of government, and that during that process he sees what Steve Bannon has been warning of; namely, that Musk is not to be trusted whatsoever.

Circling back to the matter of the J6 political prisoners, because this government entrapment scheme perfectly exposes the mechanics of exactly how the Deep State operates:

Paid agitators and FBI agents embedded into the crowds means that this was yet another Intelligence Industrial Complex false flag event, which brings us to the matter of mass arrests.

If President Trump does not commence the mass arrests of his Deep State enemies at once, then all of his good works will be undone either during his presidency, or shortly thereafter.

These Intelligence Industrial Complex players and their NWO partners-in-crime are playing for keeps, and then some.

The assassination attempts will never stop…

All of these embedded radical Marxist enemies of We the People must be uprooted from their government and corporate positions at once, and prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law.

The auditing and closure of the Federal Reserve, IRS, FDA, ATF, DOE, DOJ, FBI, CIA, and all of the other various Three-Letter Agencies, etc. & etc. & etc. must also commence at once.

There is no other way to save America.

Let the mass arrests begin!

