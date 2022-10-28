2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Oct 28, 2022Edited

Will write more on the Neuralink and Starlink scam, which deserves its own standalone article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Canny Granny's avatar
Canny Granny
Oct 28, 2022

Your “Do Not Comply” is always with me. Those three words have a big impact. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture