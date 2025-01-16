Ever since the Intelligence Industrial Complex was unable to steal a second presidential election in a row, they have been desperately pivoting to their treasonous coup d'état contingency planning phase in order to prevent Trump from acceding to power.

These Three-Letter Agencies that comprise the Deep State function as the Fourth Branch of Government, which unconstitutionally controls the other three branches, and now that there is a good chance that they will all be splintered into thousands of pieces and scattered it into the winds they have commenced their clandestine meetings, “to Explore What We Can Do” to ‘Protect People from Trump.’

Except that thanks once again to James O’Keefe’s intrepid undercover reporting, former FBI special agent, former special assistant to Hillary Clinton, and until very recently top Pentagon official Jamie Mannina was exposed for his perfidious scheming to overthrow America:

This is precisely what President Kennedy was concerned about; namely, Continuity of Government( COG), in which generals and Deep State apparatchiks like Mannina would institute a fraudulent national emergency psyop in order to ouster a sitting president so that these criminals may maintain their governmental power. In fact, President Kennedy was instrumental in getting the classic movie Seven Days in May made, and he allowed the filmmakers for the first and last time ever to shoot their scenes inside the White House, such was the importance of warning We the People about COG.

Perhaps President Kennedy’s involvement in Seven Days in May staved off the Intelligence Industrial Complex from staging a false flag during his time, which may have lead to Lyndon B. Johnson conspiring with the CIA and mobsters to simply just assassinate a sitting president instead of executing a full-on COG operation.

Now that we have a top Pentagon official caught on video discussing his plans for COG, this latest Deep State power grab may have been thwarted, for now…

As usual, once these government criminals are confronted they show their true mendacious and cowardly colors:

The entire illegitimate Federal government (and their unconstitutional agencies like the FBI, CIA, DoD, et al.) is waging a full spectrum war on We the People, and they are using the very monies that they steal via “income” taxes against America in order to maintain their power through social engineering, perpetual threat of State violence, and coups d'état.

Shortly after O’Keefe’s bombshell video aired, Jamie Mannina was fired from his “consulting” position, but how many other high paid traitors like this Pentagon contractor are still operating in the shadows?

And how many false flags and attempted assassinations are these criminals with unlawful national security clearances currently planning, with exactly what kinds of COG stratagems ready to be put into action against America?

They already tried assassinating Trump at very least two times in the lead up to the presidential election that they knew they could not steal again.

We are a mere four days away from President Trump’s second inauguration, which means that we are currently living through what may constitute the most dangerous time in America’s history.

The only way this truly ends is when the government fears We the People.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X

scattered to the winds