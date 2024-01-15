2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Lawdog
Jan 15, 2024

Vivek is the ultimate controlled opposition. A billionaire who profits from the plandemic while he very articulately puts himself forth as the alternative MAGA candidate. Thank you for clarifying his background for me. I haven't taken a deep dive into him yet. Looks like another grifter, but very well spoken and quite attractively packaged. He will fool millions.

Steve
Jan 15, 2024

It's all theatre at this level unfortunately, all your heroes have been chosen for you... He says the most of any candidate, has been right on the ball, but as you've spotted his investments don't make sense, and his sudden appearance out of nowhere makes even less sense.

At the moment everything going on, from the wars, potential starvation due to sabotaging agriculture for the mythical climate emergency... It's all a game at our expense... Not a harmless game either, people being killed by war, hospital protocols, injection... The whole lot a deliberate pre planned game it's sickening ...

Feel like we've fallen into a sci fi movie... Democracy at the moment is the biggest illusion of all it seems.

