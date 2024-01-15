Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has made all of the right promises to his conservative base. With a seemingly solid grasp of the Constitution, a deft ability to articulate current nationalistic grievances, and as author of the book “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” Ramaswamy represents the future of America’s right-wing political movement.

Admitting that the last presidential election was clearly stolen, that J6 was a government entrapment operation as run by FBI assets on the ground, that the Democrats are Marxists that want to destroy America via open borders, welfare, and identity politics must surely sound like the most mellifluous music to the average conservative voter’s ears.

End affirmative action … close down the Education Department, limit the power of the Federal Reserve, send U.S. armed forces to the Mexican border.

As a staunch critic of the environmental, social and corporate governance (E.S.G.) grift, he has been slamming firms like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. He considers these corporate entities and their “socially conscious investing” the single greatest threat to America’s existence. He is not wrong, given how this pernicious partnership between the private sector and an illegitimate Federal government serves to, “do through the back door what our government couldn’t directly get done through the front door.”

After working in Silicon Valley and Wall Street, Ramaswamy founded biotech company Roivant Sciences in 2014. The following year he raised $360 million for the Roivant subsidiary Axovant Sciences in order to market an Alzheimer's drug that had previously failed four separate clinical trials. He then raised another $315 million in the IPO. Shortly thereafter, the company's market value reached almost $3 billion. Two years later, their drug failed its fifth clinical trial. The company cratered, losing over 70% of its value in a single day. Ramaswamy’s investors would be the quintessential bag-holders, while he made out with windfall profits at their expense.

And yet in 2017, Roivant partnered with the private equity arm of the CCP’s CITIC Group to form yet another fraudulent company called Sinovant. Shortly thereafter, SoftBank invested $1.1 billion in Roivant. In 2019, Roivant sold its stake in five subsidiaries, and Ramaswamy pocketed $175 million from the deal.

Roivant has never produced a single viable product, and has never turned a profit; in other words, Roivant was always nothing more than a Ponzi Scheme, and an egregious one at that.

Despite never having created anything in his life other than a series of companies engaged in various blatant scams, Forbes recently estimated Ramaswamy's net worth to be more than $950 million.

But it gets worse, because as it turns out the very corporations such as BlackRock and Vanguard that Ramaswamy has been vehemently denouncing were doing business with him all along.

Popular podcaster Matt Kim does an excellent job of exposing Ramaswamy in this short clip:

But it gets even worse, because in 2017 Roivant invested $116 million in nanoparticle delivery systems. When the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” was foisted on the world three years later, Ramaswamy would stand to earn profits from each and every serving of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

From the Forbes article entitled, Roivant Makes $116 Million Investment In Arbutus, Backing Battle With Moderna:

Roivant Sciences and Moderna Therapeutics, two of the most highly-funded and controversial companies in the biotechnology world, are headed for a collision course over medical technology. On Monday, Roivant said it had agreed to invest $116 million in Arbutus Biopharma, a small biotech company focusing on hepatitis B that is locked in a proxy war with Moderna over a liquid nanoparticle delivery system. […] Led by Stephane Bancel, Moderna has raised $1.9 billion from deals it has made with big companies like Merck, Alexion an AstraZeneca and investor cash raised at valuations as high as $5 billion. Moderna is trying to develop a new class of mRNA drugs that would turn the body into a drug factory by directing cells to produce therapeutic proteins. But creating these so-called mRNA drugs is highly complicated and many scientists are skeptical Moderna’s effort will ever work.

Basically, the intellectual property of the LNP delivery system used in Moderna’s DEATHVAX™ belongs to Arbutus. As part owner of Arbutus, Ramaswamy extracts a cut from these poisonous Modified mRNA experimental drugs.

The great irony of ironies is that none of the COVID “vaccines” actually prevents viral infection, or attenuates symptoms, which means that Ramaswamy has an absolutely perfect track record of being involved in dangerous drugs that do not work as advertised. To date, not a single drug that Ramaswamy has been associated with has ever legitimately passed a single human trial.

According to Dr. David Martin, “he (Ramaswamy) has a not-so-publicly-disclosed interest in every shot that was delivered."

Would president Ramaswamy run America any differently than he did his various biotech companies?

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

