Developing: President Trump was shot at a rally:
With blood in his hair and streaked across his face Trump defiantly pumped his fist in the air as the secret service tried to force him off the stage. It appears that his earlobe was hit, and miraculously he seems mostly unharmed.
No fear whatsoever. Ready to fight back before the dust even settled. The man is an absolute beast.
As Trump left the rally, the crowd loudly chanted, “USA!”
The NeoMarxists holding America hostage are becoming increasingly terrified and dangerously desperate.
They want him dead.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Our media is a fucking joke. This is all over X and you managed to get a Substack out, but if you search the news right now you literally see “bangs heard at Trump rally.“ 🙄🤦♀️
Can you imagine if that was fired at Biden? There would be no bravery, no fist pumping, no portrayal of a man ready to fight back and die for his country.