The criminal IRS awarded Palantir a $1.8 million contract on March 6, 2026, for an AI tool called SNAP to prioritize “high-value” audit targets, which in short order will be weaponized against all Americans.

The hiring of perhaps the single most dangerous NWO globopedo BigTech company by the Trump administration to help enforce the collection of unconstitutional “income” taxes for the upcoming AI-driven social credit score digital gulag nightmare dystopia is especially troubling.

Readers of this Substack appreciate just how evil Palantir really is…

…and readers of this Substack also appreciate that “income” taxation is the ultimate social engineering scam…

…which is why this latest Trump move is a direct contradiction of his recent stance on the blatant fraud that is “income” taxation…

…but it gets even worse, because Trump insider Larry Ellison…

…yes, that Larry Ellison who is actively pushing for never-ending gene altering slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” poisons for all of the tax slaves also happens to be in on the Palantir IRS scam:

ORACLE'S LARRY ELLISON: “Citizens will be on their best behavior” with AI surveillance systems



"We're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on."



Welcome to the dystopian AI surveillance state. Source

What Ellison is describing is a digital version of a global prison design concept originated by English philosopher Jeremy Bentham in 1785, which he termed the “panopticon,” or all seeing eye.

And all of the CIA’s puppet BigTech errand boys have now been brought into the White House’s inner sanctum:

The poorer the tax slaves become, the easier they are to control in their social credit score digital panopticon by these deranged technocrats; to wit:

It is also important to remember that Peter Thiel, the CIA/Mossad puppet founder of Palantir, is a part of the Epstein network…

…and Larry Ellison is also a part of the Epstein intelligence op, which should come as no surprise.

One can almost root for Iran in this latest PSYOP-WW4 military adventurism and forthcoming manufactured global energy lockdown “emergency:”

Except that not all is what it seems when it pertains to perennial boogeymen states like Iran:

Hillary gave Putin 20% of U.S. uranium.

Putin “donated” $145 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Putin paid Bill $500,000 to speak, for 30 minutes.

Obama gave Iran & Ayatollah Khamenei $150 billion, in cash.

Iran used cash, to buy uranium.

Putin sold uranium to Iran (Ayatollah Khamenei).

Iran uses Hillary’s uranium to build nuclear bombs.

And they investigated President Trump?

P.S. Then, Hillary deleted 33,000+ emails,

AFTER being served with federal subpoenas! -@DominguezH31015 Source

Maybe Trump is playing some kind of infinity-D chess game after all?

Trump is a badass dealer.



He started war with Iran.



Iran blocked Strait of Hormuz and stopped the sale of oil to Europe.



UK is affected. And UK didn’t join Trump when Trump asked for their help.



Now, UK is suffering shortfall in oil supply.



And Trump is telling them to buy from him or go and open the Strait of Hormuz by themselves.



Either way, Trump wins. - @HarmlessHQ Source

…or maybe Trump is ultimately ushering in the AI-driven panopticon slave system?

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