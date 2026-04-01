2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Brian Costello's avatar
Brian Costello
5d

USURY. = Taxed to Death. Wake Up GOYIM

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Duelingspoons's avatar
Duelingspoons
5d

It's time to part ways with the feral gov't.

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