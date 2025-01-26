Readers of this Substack appreciate that “income” taxation is one of the more pernicious social engineering scams leveraged under color of law and threat of State violence…

…and over the last year or so President Trump has been dropping various hints about ending all “income” taxation in America.

And just now he once again floated his vital thought experiment:

How about just no tax, period? [APPLAUSE] You know, if the tariffs worked out like that, a thing like that could happen. [MORE APPLAUSE] Years ago, 1870 to 1913 we didn’t have an income tax. We had— what we had is tariffs. Where foreign countries came in, and they stole our jobs and they stole our companies, they stole our product, they ripped us off. You know, they used to da a numbers— and then we went to tariff— a tariff system— the tariff system made so much money. It was when we were the richest, from 1870 to 1913. Then we came in with the— brilliantly— we came in with the income tax, that we don’t want others to pay, let’s have our people pay. And then you had the Depression in 1928-1929— I call it 1929 that was a bad time, but you didn’t have tariffs. The tariffs ended in 1913. But— uh— it was the richest our country ever was…

And President Trump of course is absolutely correct:

His recent promise of 'no taxes on tips’ is an excellent start, but in order to truly free We the People he must end the IRS, and also end the Federal Reserve.

Speaking of the Fed and the Great Depression that President Trump was referencing, it is this privately owned central planning politburo that has been directly responsible for all of the market crashes since it was scammed into existence through an act of congress when most had gone home for Christmas holiday on December 23rd, 1913. No recess was called, and only three senators passed The Federal Reserve Act with a unanimous vote of just 3-0.

And here is exactly how the Fed caused this Great Depression that President Trump was referring to:

It is no mere coincidence that both the 16th Amendment and The Federal Reserve Act was foisted on We the People in 1913.

If President Trump does do away with both the IRS and the Fed, then he may very well go down as the greatest POTUS in America’s history, his misguided and ruinous Operation Warp Speed notwithstanding.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

