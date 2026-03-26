2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
4m

Typos (somewhat) edited.

Apologies.

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
36m

It seems like the bullet that hit Trump in Butler came from the side and when in one ear and out the other. He chooses the wrong advisors and discards those who speak reason. If it wasn’t the bullet then it must be the boosters. Actually, he’s owned.

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