The MAGA implosion continues unabated, this time on the BigTech front with President Trump appointing to the Science and Technology Board some of the most duplicitous and dangerous puppets around.

Readers of this Substack appreciate just how demented Larry Ellison is…

…with Ellison now going into social media hiding over the most recent Epstein Files fallout…

…and readers of this Substack also appreciate that Sergey Brin and his Google are nothing more than a CIA front company to spy on Americans.

But it is the appointment of Mark Zuckerberg that is especially troublesome, given that not only is Meta (Facebook rebranded) a CIA and DARPA front…

Lifelog was shut down due to intense public and congressional criticism regarding its severe privacy implications; basically, Lifelog was blatantly unconstitutional, so the Deep State simply regrouped and spun up a “private” corporation known as Facebook as yet another legal loophole, bringing in Zuckerberg, a kid who did not even know how to code, as their front man.

The irony of ironies is that both Google and Facebook’s Meta have just been found guilty of targeting children…

…so the timing of Trump’s appointments is curious, to say the least…

…so, why is it especially concerning that a puppet like Marc Zuckerberg has been brought into the Trump administration?

Perhaps the Trump administration somehow forgot that Facebook banned Donald Trump from its platforms, including Instagram, for two years following the January 6, 2021 Capitol “riot,” citing his posts as violating policies on ”dangerous” individuals and organizations?

The suspension began on January 7, 2021, after Facebook removed a video in which Trump praised rioters, stating it contributed to ongoing violence.

The ban was initially indefinite, but the Facebook Oversight Board upheld the suspension while criticizing its open-ended nature, requiring Meta to reassess within six months. On June 2021, Facebook announced a two-year suspension, effective until January 7, 2023, with reinstatement conditional on public safety risks receding.

Trump’s accounts were reinstated less than three years ago on August 2023, when Meta determined the risk environment had sufficiently changed, but Trump’s accounts still to this very day remain subject to strict escalation penalties for future violations; in other words, one has to wonder exactly what Trump was thinking to bring Zuckerberg into his White House fold.

And yet, here we are, again.

As an aside…

The same Trump that tweeted the following:

Because Google and Meta work closely with the government to aid in all things FISA given that social media data is actively collected under FISA Court authorities like Section 702, which permits surveillance of “foreign” targets overseas and may incidentally capture communications involving U.S. persons, including social media activity.

Except that we now know that Section 702 has been weaponized specifically against We the People under the cover of “foreign” targets, and is the ultimate domestic spying loophole, with Trump being a perfect case in point.

Circling back to Zuckerberg, this is the very same BigTech errand boy that Trump fairly recently threatened with prison time:

So, what is this really all about?

WTAF? The world is utterly insane. Selling AI dystopia. Very badly. BREAKING: This awkward moment just happened at the White House. Souce

With the recent Intelligence-Industrial Complex assets like Brin, Ellison and Zuckerberg now being installed into the White House’s inner circle to ensure that the AI-driven social credit score technocracy dystopia is instituted sooner rather than later…

…because the NWO globopedo cabal playbook always rhymes; to wit:

Any rational person must be asking themselves: what the hell is Trump doing, or is this just another example of 99D Chess, and we just have to sit back, relax, and just “trust the plan?”

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline