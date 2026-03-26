Lifelog was shut down due to intense public and congressional criticism regarding its severe privacy implications; basically, Lifelog was blatantly unconstitutional, so the Deep State simply regrouped and spun up a “private” corporation known as Facebook as yet another legal loophole, bringing in Zuckerberg, a kid who did not even know how to code, as their front man.
Perhaps the Trump administration somehow forgot that Facebook banned Donald Trump from its platforms, including Instagram, for two years following the January 6, 2021 Capitol “riot,” citing his posts as violating policies on ”dangerous” individuals and organizations?
The suspension began on January 7, 2021, after Facebook removed a video in which Trump praised rioters, stating it contributed to ongoing violence.
The ban was initially indefinite, but the Facebook Oversight Board upheld the suspension while criticizing its open-ended nature, requiring Meta to reassess within six months. On June 2021, Facebook announced a two-year suspension, effective until January 7, 2023, with reinstatement conditional on public safety risks receding.
Trump’s accounts were reinstated less than three years ago on August 2023, when Meta determined the risk environment had sufficiently changed, but Trump’s accounts still to this very day remain subject to strict escalation penalties for future violations; in other words, one has to wonder exactly what Trump was thinking to bring Zuckerberg into his White House fold.
Because Google and Meta work closely with the government to aid in all things FISA given that social media data is actively collected under FISA Court authorities like Section 702, which permits surveillance of “foreign” targets overseas and may incidentally capture communications involving U.S. persons, including social media activity.
Except that we now know that Section 702 has been weaponized specifically against We the People under the cover of “foreign” targets, and is the ultimate domestic spying loophole, with Trump being a perfect case in point.
Circling back to Zuckerberg, this is the very same BigTech errand boy that Trump fairly recently threatened with prison time:
With the recent Intelligence-Industrial Complex assets like Brin, Ellison and Zuckerberg now being installed into the White House’s inner circle to ensure that the AI-driven social credit score technocracy dystopia is instituted sooner rather than later…
…because the NWO globopedo cabal playbook always rhymes; to wit:
Typos (somewhat) edited.
Apologies.
It seems like the bullet that hit Trump in Butler came from the side and when in one ear and out the other. He chooses the wrong advisors and discards those who speak reason. If it wasn’t the bullet then it must be the boosters. Actually, he’s owned.