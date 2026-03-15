Years ago this Substack warned of the transhumanist agenda as it pertains to biometrics, AI and the nefarious Palantir, a big data analysis and data mining (i.e. spying) company that was founded by NWO globopedo puppet and Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Peter Thiel.

Unsurprisingly, Palantir was initially funded by the CIA’s venture capital node In-Q-Tel, which is also behind Facebook, Google, Oracle and many other tech companies…

…and Palantir is now closely working alongside the American military in this ongoing Iran war, as well as the recent kidnapping of Venezuelan leader Maduro by providing AI battlefield support.

This is a truly evil operation; to wit:

Palantir steals technology and is largely funded by theft via taxes, so is it any wonder that they are also engaging in illegal wars and murder?

So, who is currently the errand boy running Palantir? Why, he is a certifiable psychopath:

“We kill people!”

— Alex Karp, Palantir CEO

And remember, Palantir’s founder Peter Thiel was not just funded by the CIA, but, also, by Mossad and Epstein (same difference):

And how about Palantir’s crucial role in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated Modified mRNA gene altering slow kill bioweapon “vaccines?”

And the other CIA assets like Google and Oracle were also working closely with Palantir and the illegitimate US government on their Warp Speed eugenics democide operations:

Basically, Palantir is an extension of the CIA, and executes the dirtiest work that even that unconstitutional criminal spy agency is too worried about getting held liable for.

Getting back to the ongoing Iran war, the overall Grand Chessboard destabilization plans for the Gulf region that the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate creation Barack Hussein Obama was scheming to perpetrate during his reign…

WOW 🚨 It always comes back to Barack Obama



New Jeffrey Epstein files reveals an email between Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel



The are taking about a potential plan by Obama to make so much chaos abroad it would create “bad guys” on both sides



This widespread regional instability would deliberately discourage or reduce the United States from getting involved in military action overseas because it would be “a mess”



He suggests that’s “the plan,” as more chaos means less US intervention



Jeffrey Epstein replies saying Imagine if this mess is what Obama really wanted, listing countries like Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt (and sometimes Iraq again). If so, “we would have to admit a strategy. Brilliant. Brilliantly executed.”



“What happened right before Trump went into power, all of those countries I just named Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Palestine, they’re all in the news right now.”



It was all Barack Obama



“This email is from Monday, 6/16/2014. Who was the president in 2014? Obama” Source

…is now being implemented by Palantir, Epstein, the CIA, MI6 and Mossad, basically continuing Obama’s Middle East mess, but with Trump as President again completely trapping the United States in this disastrous military quagmire, all by (AI) design.

So, how exactly did Peter Thiel and his Palantir become so entrenched in Trump’s White House?

Peter Thiel was aware of Epstein’s ‘green room.’ Epstein didn’t just introduce him to the Russian Deep State; he actively maneuvered him into Trump’s transition team.



As we know, Epstein baited people with other people. When he presented Thiel with a ‘menu’ of guests, Thiel went for the Russians.



Epstein served up the Russians on a silver platter, and more than once. First, there was Belyakov—the Chekist of economics. Then came Churkin, the notorious Russian ambassador to the UN. Thiel met with him on October 7th—just a week before dropping $1.25 million to back Trump’s campaign. It was only three weeks before the election, in the heat of the Access Hollywood tape scandal. That move, of course, tipped the scales.



But while the meetings with Belyakov and Churkin are more or less public knowledge, you’ve likely never heard of Thiel’s meeting with Nick Kovarsky. Nor, for that matter, would you have any idea who he even is.



Even in Russia, few people know him. He played a strictly non-public role as the vice president of numerous ‘interesting’ companies.



To give you some context, there’s a common practice in Russia: appointing ‘seconded officers’ from the intelligence services to leadership roles in major corporations and state entities. In the business world, they are known as ‘smotryashchie’ (overseers) or ‘curators.’ It’s a widespread mechanism of control.



They hold positions as vice presidents or deputy CEOs to ensure the loyalty of the management and to make sure these business structures follow orders from the security services. And sometimes, they’re simply there to siphon off cash for the Kremlin’s ‘black coffers.’



This ‘Nick’—actually Nikolay Kovarsky—got his start as a vice president at Soyuzcontract, a company that supplied 60% of all food to a starving Russia. It is best remembered for the American chicken leg quarters known as ‘Bush legs,’ thanks to a ridiculous commercial that was constantly on TV: ‘Grandpa, is that a flock of cranes flying? – No, those aren’t cranes, those are chicken legs. They’re flying to Soyuzcontract.’



It was on those ‘Bush legs’ as well that the Chekist-Mafia tandem managed to build up quite a bit of fat.



So, this expert in ‘Bush legs’—the ultimate ‘backdoor man’ for the Russian deep state—somehow ends up meeting with one of the five most important people on the planet or, God knows, the fifth horseman of the apocalypse.



And from there, dirty Russian money began to flow like underground rivers into American tech.



Yes, you should be disturbed.



And what about Tom Barrack? You’ve surely heard of him. A billionaire and Trump’s loyal friend of forty years, he was the ultimate gatekeeper to the campaign. The man who not only raised the money for the inauguration but literally opened the doors to the future President. Also, the bridge between the Gulf monarchies and the White House.



He was also the man who brought Paul Manafort into the campaign—literally a Russian asset. Back then, of course, that kind of thing was still ‘not done.’ Not like today. It caused quite a scandal.



So, Thiel had no clue who this guy was just a couple of months before the election. In fact, he wasn’t even sure if his gamble would pay off.



But Epstein knew. He knew, and he urged Thiel to ‘get closer’ to the Trump team. He told him that Barrack had mentioned in the green room how much he liked Thiel. And that meant the light was green.



The ‘green room’ wasn’t a metaphor. It was a deeply intimate term. Epstein used it in his correspondence only a couple of times—with a woman close to him and with Thiel. This was the notorious ‘massage room.’ It turns out Thiel knew exactly what that meant. And the man holding the Trump campaign’s purse strings was in there, relaxing.



Whaddya know. Source

And even before the CIA’s In-Q-Tel funded Palantir, it was already the tech arm of the satanic pedo trafficking Mossad ops:

Here is what an astute and highly moral investor wrote last year about Palantir:

Last year I thought of buying some Palantir shares. The share price was at historic lows, but I had been paying attention to what kind of business Palantir was doing and with whom. It was clear that it was quietly positioning itself to be a leader in data analysis for military and intelligence agencies, including through the use of AI. And that is obviously a very lucrative niche that, unfortunately, will grow over time - especially for those promoted by the US government. The reason I didn’t invest was because one has to draw the line somewhere on the kinds of companies you’re willing to profit from, and I see Palantir as ultimately taking the title of the world’s most evil company. Since my decision not to invest in the company, the Palantir share price has risen by about 500%, helped by the recent election of Donald Trump whose campaign received a large donation from Palantir chairman Peter Thiel. As an example of the evil nature of Palantir’s work, it appears that Palantir has been working with the Israeli military in so-called ‘targeted killings’. Reports have suggested such that these murders, probably in the thousands or tens of thousands, utilised social media information and cellphone tracking. According to a range of sources, over 150 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza and in numerous cases they appear to have been directly targeted. Using social media information to murder journalists using drone strikes is already dystopic, but this is likely to just be the beginning of the evil Palantir will facilitate. You can watch Thiel stumbling awkwardly in response to a question about Palantir’s AI programme called Lavender [the pros always choose a harmless sounding name for something evil] for killings in Palestine: But the dystopian danger posed by Palantir is not at all specific to Trump. The CEO of Palantir, Alexander Karp, donated to Kamala Harris’s campaign before the recent US election. You can watch him in a recent shareholder briefing saying that we have ‘dedicated our company to the service of the West and the United States of America…especially in places we can’t talk about’ and ‘Palantir is here to help institutions we partner with be the best in the world…and when necessary to scare enemies and on occasion kill them…We hope you’re in favour of that…[and] are enjoying being a partner…we’re really happy and enjoying what we’re doing’: Prior to its role in murders and massacres in Palestine, the most recent issue that drew attention to how dangerous the company is, is that it was given a contract to manage the data of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service. In theory, Palantir is supposed to operate the system in such a way that it never actually stores the data on its own servers and does not access it for any other purpose. But this is a company that may have been using social media information to help the Israeli military target drone strikes at Palestinian journalists: why would a company willing to enable war crimes care about legal niceties about data use in another country? Concerns have been raised by a wide range of voices in the United Kingdom, including academics and medical professionals, but there is sufficient continuity between the conservative government and the fake left-wing Labour government of Keir Starmer that they appear determined to push through with the plan. Given this kind of data and what Palantir’s focus and loyalties are, it seems very likely it will find ways to use biometric, health and DNA data to kill both individuals and groups using autonomous drones. I expect that will become possible in the next 5 years, if it has not already been developed covertly. For those who have seen the famously dystopian movie Minority Report, Palantir is the company that is most likely to make this kind of scene a reality in the near future: I have no optimistic take on this: the kinds of people in the United States in charge of such developments are quite evidently psychopathic (just watch excerpts of Karp’s recent statements above and past statements by the likes of Thiel) and at this stage there is nothing to restrain this psychopathy, which is crudely and unconvincingly dressed up as a passion for freedom and democracy. Other countries will inevitably have to follow suit if the USA is going down this road and it has become clear that China will not struggle to do so technologically. But with its imperialist tendencies, vast control over the internet and social media, big tech companies, sprawling military and intelligence operations across the globe, the USA is looking the most likely to envelope the world in a horrific future. Source

And just like today’s biometric borders, border walls and ICE thuggery are sold to We the People as a project for keeping illegals out, tomorrow these very same technologies, enclosures and police state tactics will end up keeping the tax slaves from fleeing, just like today’s foreign war AI military tech will tomorrow most assuredly be used on domestic soil for total AI-driven X Everything App social credit score system dystopia control; to wit:

This how Palantir can surveil and kill people….



Palantir has just unleashed its newest AI assassination surveillance system in collaboration with the Dept of War.



You are deluded if you don’t think this will be turned against the American people, people of the UK and others. Source

Normalizing authoritarianism under the guise of a ‘revolution’ is akin to normalizing the summoning of the messiah under the guise of ‘holiness,’ except that what is being conjured is a beast with horns and hoofs for feet given that these ‘religious leaders’ are nothing more than deranged pedo transhumanist oligarchs running the likes of Palantir, Google and Oracle, and instead of holy texts and righteousness, they are deploying AI not for the greater good, but, rather, to unleash utter hell on earth.

Do NOT comply.

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