While President Trump kicked off his second term on incredibly high notes…

…he is yet again showing his extreme ignorance when it comes to all things science (and technology); in fact, President Operation Warp Speed and his “beautiful vaccines” is at it yet again pushing the deadly Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon platform that is currently driving the unprecedented turbo cancer epidemic and other VAIDS-induced diseases. In other words, President Trump’s COVID-19 “vaccines” now require even more deadly “vaccines” as a kind of coverup to the death and destruction we are witnessing on the ground. And yet another crooked BigTech player is now involved in this bioterror insanity; to wit:

Additional context:

Remember, the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” are still available only under the “Emergency” Use Authorization (EUA) precisely because these gene altering poisons never made it past animal trials, and these new AI cancer “vaccines” will also never make it to human trials unless there is yet another “emergency,” which there certainly is given the turbo cancer explosion and associated oncology “treatment” expenditures:

Also, Trump beholden to yet another BigTech scammer like Ellison is anything but a good look:

And as always, the money to fund these illegitimate Federal government projects always flows all too easily:

Looks like the genetically modified tax slaves are going to be paying for ever more of their demises, and just like that we are in the midst of Operation Warp Speed 2.0 with an AI twist added for good measure, because after PSYOP-MUSK helps slash the government workforce (a good thing), he and his Deep State handlers will institute rule by AI and the X Everything App social credit score system (an extremely bad thing).

by Leo Hohmann

OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of a public-private partnership with the Trump White House called Stargate.

The heads of the tech firms plan to invest up to $500 billion over four years, in building AI infrastructure across the United States. This means data centers. Massive buildings designed to collect and process data. Running these centers requires huge amounts of water and energy.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle appeared at the White House on Tuesday afternoon with President Trump to announce the launching of Stargate.

Trump, standing with the three tech CEOs at the White House, said he would invoke “emergency declarations” to help speed up the Stargate project.

“I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations,” he said. “Because we have an emergency and we need a lot of help. We need energy generation and they will build their own.”

He said Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the “next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities…These are big beautiful buildings.”

He said a team is already scouting the nation for sites on which to build new data centers, adding:

“This is to me a very big deal. It could lead to something that could be the biggest of all.”

Larry Ellison talked about combining the forces of AI and mRNA gene therapy to create a “cancer vaccine.”

Ellison said the quiet part out loud. Trump will ramp up mRNA shots for cancer. He told the president “we couldn’t do it without you,” adding:

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancerous tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, and design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine. You can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. You can have that vaccine available in about 48 yours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

So AI will be used to “early diagnose” people with cancer, and then within 48 hours they will get their personalized mRNA cancer jab. What could possibly go wrong with that scenario?

From my experience with the cancer industry, they are already over-diagnosing people with very early stages of cancer and even “pre-cancer,” which leads to over treatment with dangerous chemotherapy and radiation. Which is making people sicker, not better.

Now they will have AI to diagnose us even earlier with the dreaded “C” word. Many people will get scared into receiving a next-generation mRNA gene-altering injection.

Ellison said AI represents the “wave of the future” for cancer treatment.

You can watch the press conference below:

AI takes center stage at WEF meeting in Davos

The world has yet to fully recognize the extent of change artificial intelligence will bring to every aspect of human life, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director of the $330 billion fund, told CNBC’s Dan Murphy:

“In terms of the risks ... this is a technology that no one today really appreciates, truly the level of disruption that it’s going to create, affecting everything from our lives, our businesses, human capital, employment, every sector is going to be disrupted.”

He added:

“And I think that while there’s a lot of opportunity, it also presents significant amount of risk, which is today unclear, because the technology is moving so fast and we’re all trying to catch up as much as possible.”

Al Mubarak outlined the push his investment fund has been making into AI and the infrastructure that supports the rapidly advancing technology, including data centers and chip manufacturing.

Mubadala is a founding investor in MGX, Abu Dhabi’s AI-focused investment vehicle. The fund took part in OpenAI’s latest fundraising round in October, which raised $6.6 billion. That same month, the wealth fund’s dedicated AI company, G42, announced a partnership with OpenAI to develop AI in the United Arab Emirates and regional markets.

Given the push for ever more deadly Modified mRNA “vaccines,” the need for legitimate cancer cures is now greater than ever; in fact, this ongoing turbo cancer epidemic is about to go absolutely stratospheric atop this current parabolic surge.

We already have a ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, and it does not require the permanent and transgenerational alteration of the human genome, nor does it have any side effects whatsoever, yet it already works far better than any AI-driven hopium:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do not get conned by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their various assets like Ellison and Musk, and do not trust President Trump when it comes to science since we all now appreciate that he has still not only not renounced his “beautiful vaccines,” but is now pushing for even more of these bioterror injections.

