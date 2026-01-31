Yesterday the DOJ released a massive data dump of Epstein Files that were truly horrifying…

…and while the inept and wholly corrupt AG Pam Bondi is still covering up much of these Epstein Files, with the DOJ still refusing to release every single last document, these latest revelations show just why the powers that be are so terrified of the whole truth getting out, because even now we can appreciate that a not insignificant percent of Trump’s cabinet and recent nominations are pedophiles.

And yes, the truth is far darker than anyone could ever imagine…

But before we get to these latest scandalous Epstein Files releases, here are some of this Substack’s previous articles that provide important context…

…let us start with the latest Bill Gates revelations, which are truly disgusting:

For context, Gonorrhea Gates the “global heath expert” was begging Epstein to supply him with antibiotics well over a decade ago…

…so that he could surreptitiously drug his then wife Melinda Gates…

…the very same STD-infected Bill Gates that was part of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” Event 201 Bill Gates, blotting out the sun Bill Gates, GMO Frankenmosquito Bill Gates, synthetic tumorigenic meat Bill Gates, “nonprofit” black ops money laundering Bill Gates, global depopulation Bill Gates, yes, that Bill Gates:

These NWO globopedo errand boys are willing and able and actively depopulating us.

And it is not just fellow CIA and Mossad asset Puff Daddy, who is also a sex trafficker and pedo, but other rappers too:

With other professional sickos like Harvey Weinstein and Leon Black partaking in the rape:

And how could we ever forget William Barr, who was instrumental in pulling off the 2020 Presidential election theft, and whose father helped create the monster that would become Jeffrey Epstein?:

And just how depraved is this whole Epstein operation?

…the mind reels…

…the depravities are truly horrific…

…now let us get to the Mossad and Israeli connected players that have infiltrated America, and have been installed in various governmental positions of power.

Let us start with the hero responsible for all of these Epstein Files releases:

With Israel desperately attempting to prevent these damning facts from ever seeing the light of day:

Which brings us to a recent bombshell FBI report:

And while the FBI can’t exactly ever be trusted, here are some irrefutable receipts:

So, the US commerce secretary is a confirmed pedo liar, but how about Trump’s pick as the new Federal Reserve chairman, you know, the guy that will be manipulating interest rates, subverting free markets, and continuing the scam of conjuring profligate sums of fiat out of thin air in order to further devalue We the People’s purchasing power and generational wealth?

But again, this is all far darker than anyone could ever imagine; to wit:

Israel-owned Trump has named the son-in-law of Ronald Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress, as the new head of the Federal Reserve to oversee the US economy. ‘Anti-globalist’ Trump has picked globalist insider Kevin Warsh, a former steering committee member of the seriously globalist Bilderberg Group. Current committee members include AI oligarchs and Palantir operatives Peter Thiel and Alex Karp to whom Trump has awarded massive public surveillance and data contracts.

Perhaps the Promethean Action organisation – @PrometheanActn – would care to explain all this given the ludicrous nonsense they are spouting through ignorance or design about Trump being the ‘saviour’ who is bringing down the ‘globalists’ with his 5D chess.

Trump was actually installed by the ‘Deep State’ to wreck the US economy and the current Cult world system to open the way for the new even more extreme Cult AI-digital world system to take over.

It is hard to comprehend what more evidence is necessary for the extremes of MAGA to accept that they have been truly shafted by the very ‘globalist’ force their hero claims to be opposing – but never has been.

But the Trumpers and the fake ‘alternative’ sycophants double down rather than accept how monumentally they have misled their audience. Source

Here is hoping against hope that President Trump is actually not a Deep State asset himself, which this Substack does not think is the case, irrespective of his profoundly poor decisions, recent heinous BigPharma deals, and nominations…

And let us not forget about our DOGE bro PSYOP-MUSK:

And now imagine what the other Epstein Files still being blocked from release may expose, and just how much worse all of this really is…

Do NOT comply.

