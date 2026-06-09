Given that Hantavirus and Ebola fearmongering have failed to induced sufficient levels of panic in the populace, the usual NWO globopedo assets are now looking for other means of ushering in their Great Reset technocratic dystopia on the masses, and now they have presented us with their latest pestilence operation in the form of PSYOP-SCREWWORM, a parasitic fly with larvae that burrow in healthy tissue of cattle, deer, horses and other carbon-based lifeforms.; to wit:

Another day, another “emergency,” with Texas Governor Abbot correctly calling this latest pox importation a “New World” Screwworm operation in honor of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex bioterrorist perpetrators:

As per the Wall Street Journal article:

A flesh-eating parasite that was largely eradicated from U.S. livestock in the 1960s has now been found in four animals—including a dog—in Texas, the USDA confirmed Monday, a threat that could drive the already soaring price of beef even higher after Elon Musk-led government cuts slashed ongoing efforts to prevent its spread.

Of course, decimating the livestock will only help accelerate the AI-driven social credit score system for the genetically modified slaves poisoned with Alpha-Gal Syndrome such that they are only able to use their UBI credits for bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat.

Some other troubling key points:

In turn, the price of beef—which has gone up roughly 75% since December 2020—could continue to rise.

The U.S. cattle herd is already at its lowest level in 75 years, and a major screwworm outbreak would cause more calves to die, adult cattle to lose weight and limit what animals are suitable for sale, meaning fewer pounds of beef reaching the market.

Even without a major outbreak, containment efforts may cause the government to implement widespread cattle movement restrictions, limit border crossings or impose quarantine on certain herds, all of which would further impact the nation’s cattle numbers.

$1.8 billion. That’s how much economic damage could be caused by another outbreak on the scale of the Texas incident in 1976, according to USDA estimates.

Basically, real inflation (a pernicious centrally planned stealth tax as a function of profligate money printing, and to a lesser extent manufactured supply chain disruptions), as opposed to the fraudulent CPI data, is running well in excess of 11% currently, with beef prices now well over 40% since 2020 that will surely more than double by year’s end at this rate, with PSYOP-SCREWWORM certainly turning the screws - pun intended - on the average American middle class tax slave that has been quite literally ruined by said inflation.

And it is not just cattle being infected:

And another dog in New Mexico has also been identified:

It is important to appreciate that humans can also be infected with screwworm, and during President “Biden’s” open borders illegal invasion is when this latest disease was more than likely brought into America:

Except that there is an inexpensive remedy that can quite literally eradicate this PSYOP-SCREWWORM in no time at all:

That pesky Nobel prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin that not only cures PSYOP-19 gain of function viruses, Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” VAIDS, hantavirus, ebola, but, also, unsurprisingly, it completely prevents screwworm infestation too:

IVERMECTIN KILLS NEW WORLD SCREWWORMS IN BOTH HUMANS AND ANIMALS



LIVESTOCK: 12 studies found 97%+ prevention of New World screwworm infestation in cattle wounds



HUMANS: Documented complete larval elimination in severe oral and eye socket infestations



"Horse paste” wins again. Source

The government has known about the efficacy of Ivermectin against screwworm since at least 1985, when the following study titled, The efficacy of ivermectin against larvae of the screw-worm fly (Chrysomya bezziana), concluded:

When bull calves were treated with ivermectin at a dose of 200 micrograms/kg at the time of castration and branding, none of the 77 treated animals sustained a screw-worm strike in the scrotal area compared with 47 strikes (44%) in the 106 control cattle.

In other words, every single animal treated with Ivermectin was impervious to screwworm, or a 100% protection level.

And if there is an open wound with screwworm symptoms, then the application of a topical Ivermectin cream would more than likely resolve the condition locally in the area of the flesh.

So, we may now also include screwworm to the the following protocol that also treats various viruses from PSYOP-19 to Hantavirus to Ebola to the seasonal flu to the common cold, as well as turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrome from Lone Star, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, and so on and so forth:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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