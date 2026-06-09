2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
7m

Can't wait till Elites depopulate themselves. No more bs.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
18mEdited

Let’s see if I got it right. Cattle have been identified as a major contributor to global warming. Therefore, we need less cattle to control the scenario.. and in turn there is an alternative owned by Bill Gates called laboratory meat. Therefore, a screwworm is the answer.! Create more fear so that we will all become vegans and let PETA and celebrate. I think Bill Screwworm Gates

Is rejoicing.

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