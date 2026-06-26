2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1m

Start organizing! Its like organizing cats, it gets complicated real fast! Best of luck to you or anyone trying.....

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture