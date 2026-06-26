The Supreme Court, in Monsanto v. Durnell, issued a disastrous decision overruling a lower court that exposed the German chemical manufacturer to liability for its highly carcinogenic weedkiller Roundup, thus in essence aiding and abetting the agribusiness to avoid liability in any future lawsuits.

The justices handed down a 7–2 decision in one of the most important rulings of the year, claiming that a federal law overrides state law that served as a basis for any verdict against Monsanto.

The Monsanto v. Durnell case involved John Durnell, a man who was diagnosed with cancer after direct exposure to Roundup. A Missouri jury awarded Durnell damages on the argument that Monsanto had failed to follow a state law requiring warnings about product risks like cancer.

Monsanto is now literally getting away with murder on a legal technicality arguing to the Supreme Court that the Missouri verdict was defective due to a legal doctrine known as preemption, which resulted in a “default ruling” that federal law takes precedence over state law.

The German agribusiness asserted that the federal government had already regulated Roundup’s main ingredient, glyphosate, through the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) having approved glyphosate’s use without any additional labeling pertaining to cancer risks.

Yesterday, June 25th, marks yet another catastrophic SCOTUS decision, with justices Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, a “Biden” DEI hire unable to define what a woman is, dissenting.

Justice Thomas, who is historically a textualist and of sound legal opinion, should have recused himself, given his past involvements with Monsanto; to wit:

Federal judges and justices should disqualify themselves “in any proceeding in which their impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” including when they have a former professional relationship as Justice Clarence Thomas has with Monsanto. Not only did Justice Thomas work for Monsanto, but his bias is clearly evident. It is documented that when Clarence Thomas worked as an aide to Senator John Danforth of Missouri, he relentlessly lobbied his boss on behalf of corporate interests, including Monsanto’s.



More than four decades have passed, but this prior professional relationship creates at least the appearance of bias when Thomas adjudicates cases involving his former employer, particularly given the seriousness and potential economic impact of disputes such as this, where Bayer-Monsanto is on the brink due to the financial impacts of jury rulings that held the company accountable for failure to warn consumers that glyphosate causes cancer.



This case will determine whether all Americans retain the basic constitutional right to hold powerful corporations accountable in court. When a Justice with deep, documented ties to Monsanto sits in judgment over Monsanto’s failure to warn, public trust in our highest court is at stake. Please add your name today and stand up for judicial integrity, the rule of law, and every person’s right to seek justice when they have been harmed!



Sign the petition to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans: Justice Clarence Thomas must recuse himself from Monsanto v Durnell, a pesticide immunity case before the Supreme Court. http://tinyurl.com/SupremeCourtMonsanto

Justice is not blind! Source

At the start of this year Trump signed a misguided executive order on glyphosate asking the Supreme Court to back Bayer again, aided by officials who came from Bayer’s law firms…

…with corruption and conflicts of interests plaguing the Trump Administration and the DOJ alike:

American hero and true patriot U.S. Representative for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district Thomas Massie immediately called out this travesty of justice:

‼️ SCOTUS rules Monsanto/Bayer can’t be sued for omitting a warning even if their herbicides do cause cancer. Even if the legal reasoning of the court is sound in this case, it’s a blatant travesty of justice. Congress and the President can fix this and we absolutely should. Source

Other America First patriots have also been extremely critical of this color of law ruling:

States’ rights are clearly subverted by de facto federal supremacy, despite the 10th Amendment (law of construction) in theory limiting this type of overreach, but there may be some remedies to this pro-cancer SCOTUS decision:

If only:

Satan’s handiwork indeed:

MAGA devouring MAHA, with betrayals abounding:

Remember earlier this year, when Trump came out with an EO giving immunity to and expanding gloyphosate production...



SCOTUS just followed suit.



This is the MOAB of all MAHA betrayal.



If you ever needed to see physical PROOF that our government is actively engaging in the poisoning and depopulation of its citizens, look NO further.



We are NOT voting our way out of this. Source

And depravities abounding:

And it is not just the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” or the rest of the depopulation injection program, because the majority of America’s food supply is now truly poisoned, by design:

America's highest court has now told every American: you can be poisoned by corporate chemicals, and you have no recourse.



Nine state legislatures -- Iowa, Missouri, Idaho, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, and Oklahoma -- already rejected industry-backed bills that would grant such immunity, recognizing the danger of letting chemical companies off the hook. Yet SCOTUS imposed it from the bench, bypassing the democratic process and handing Bayer a license to continue poisoning the population without consequence.



This is not justice; it is a death sentence for millions who will now be exposed to glyphosate without any legal recourse when they develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or other cancers.



SCOTUS just transformed the food supply in America into a slow death sentence. Source

Thankfully, even for glyphosate-induced cancers there may very well be the ultimate holy grail ‘cancer cure’ in plain sight that may also treat VAIDS symptoms, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, gain of function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

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